Parents Sue Six Flags Magic Mountain After Son’s Death

Anne and William Hawley, of Garden Grove, allege in a 2024 lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain caused the death of their son Christopher Hawley.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain exhibited a willful disregard for safety by operating an unreasonably dangerous roller coaster” according to the lawsuit.

Christopher Hawley, 22, of Garden Grove, died on June 24, 2022, a day after suffering a fatal brain injury while riding X2 at Magic Mountain. Hawley rode X2 with his younger brother, Alex, and his cousin, Kyle, on June 23, 2022.

At the time of his death, Hawley was a recent graduate of San Diego State University with a degree in Theater Arts.

According to the lawsuit “as X2 approached its conclusion, the ride suddenly, abruptly and violently jolted to a halt, jarring decedent Christopher Hawley and the other two boys in their seats. After exiting the ride, Christopher Hawley walked haltingly, held onto a handrail for support and mumbled that his head hurt. He knelt down, slumped to his side and lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said paramedics rushed Hawley to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where a CT scan showed he had suffered a catastrophic brain trauma.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, design defects and a failure to warn riders about the potential danger of the wing coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.

“This is not the first time someone has sustained a serious injury as a result of riding X2,” said Ari Friedman, the family’s attorney, in a statement. “X2 has been linked to previous incidents, where people received whiplash, head and leg injuries, and more, from the ride’s sudden shuddering and jolts.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Six Flags failed to redesign the $55 million X2, described as one of the most expensive coasters ever built.

“Six Flags put park profits over the safety of paying customers,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages to be determined at trial from Magic Mountain, Six Flags and ridemaker S&S Worldwide.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 13.

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials declined to comment on the pending litigation.

