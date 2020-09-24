header image

Inside
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
SCV Sheriff's Station Capt. Justin Diez
SCV Sheriff's Station Capt. Justin Diez opens the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Screenshot

 

Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.

The city of Santa Clarita’s 2020 Parent Resource Symposium consisted of a panel that included Capt. Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who moderated the symposium, Detective Nashla Barakat and Intervention Specialist Travis Sabadin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Dr. Darrin Privett of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; and Hart High School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Wilson.

“I think it’s safe to say we all know that middle school and high school students are very impressionable,” said Diez. “When you add the COVID-19 pandemic that we’re in during this year, it is easy to see how peer pressure and stress can lead to harmful decisions as parents and guardians. It is our job to protect our children from turning to vapes, drugs, alcohol and more.”

Why teens vape and its effects

Vaping has become one of the most popular forms of substance use and abuse among teenagers. In fact, just last year alone, an estimated 5.3 million high school and middle school students have used e-cigarettes, according to Privett.

Besides peer pressure, one of the most attractive aspects of vaping among youth is the varied flavors available, such as chocolate, mints and fruits, packed in small and sleek devices that can easily be hidden and mistaken for highlighters, pens, USBs or lipsticks.

Usage is also associated with the belief that e-cigarettes are less harmful than other forms of tobacco, but while some products do not contain nicotine, most do, said Privett.

“Exposure of high doses of nicotine disrupts brain development in teens, which continues to develop until you’re approximately 26 years old,” he said. “Teenagers who use e-cigarettes disrupt brain development and changes connections within the brain cells, which affect learning, modifies mood and behavior, alters impulse control and attention span, and increases anxiety and depression, and significantly increases the risk of addiction.”

Trends in and around SCV

The drugs that teens consume today aren’t what they used to be, said Sabadin, who warned of an upward trend in mixing fentanyl with other drugs.

Watching for changes in their behavior is an important tool to use in finding out if children are vaping, Sabadin advised. He and Barakat suggested monitoring their social media and mobile payment accounts like Venmo, tuning into their conversations with friends, being aware of any attitude changes, searching their rooms and cars for any possible vape shop receipts and, most importantly, initiating a conversation with them.

Wilson, who said she’s confiscated multiple vaping products, suggested parents search for these devices in areas they probably haven’t thought of looking before.

“If there’s a small cut anywhere in the backing of (a backpack), I guarantee you there’s a vape at the bottom of that backpack,” she said. “You need to feel the straps, feel the backing of it, feel the bottom of it — because that’s where they’re putting (the vaping product).”

If you feel your child is already addicted to drugs, Sabadin advised to reach out to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, for resources, which uses a three-part approach: education, intervention and enforcement.

To contact the J-Team, email them at jteamscv@lasd.org and for additional information visit dfyinscv.com.

Detective Nashla Barakat and Intervention Specialist Travis Sabadin

Detective Nashla Barakat and Intervention Specialist Travis Sabadin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show examples of some items used for drugs during the 2020 Parent Resource Symposium. Screenshot
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
L.A. County Health Services Seek Help Identifying Unknown Patient
On Monday Sept. 7, an unidentified Latina female was found by Torrance Fire Department in front of the Ramada Hotel, located on Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way in Torrance, and brought to a local hospital.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
