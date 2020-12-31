free wifi

‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020

By Press Release

Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a “Park & Connect” service, providing free Wi-Fi outdoors in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.

Park & Connect will allow county residents who lack reliable internet service at home to benefit from county library outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots.

For those who need internet access for work, school, health-related information, or to complete essential tasks such as ordering groceries and household supplies, free Wi-Fi coverage has been extended to the entirety of participating parking lots.

The Library’s Park & Connect free Wi-Fi program allows anyone with a Wi-Fi enabled device to get connected with ease. Just park in a designated parking spot and use your device within your car.

If you do not have a car, you may sit within 25 feet of the library to use the Wi-Fi network. Masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet are required if you are sitting outside.

Accessing the network is simple. Using a laptop or mobile device, choose the network CountyLibraryWiFi, accept the terms of agreement, and then close and reopen your browser. A library card is not required to access the free Wi-Fi network.

The Stevenson Ranch Library, which is otherwise closed, is located at 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381.

For a list of other participating locations and more information about Park & Connect, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Wi-Fi.

