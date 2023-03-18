Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
You don’t have to wait until summer to enjoy your local park. Parks After Dark is here for the first time during spring this year.
Activities include painting, tie-dye, chalk and mural art, wind chime crafts, dancing, fitness, karaoke, instrument classes, performances and food, all for free.
On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.
For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.
Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
