Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.

Here’s more of the story of the woman and the parolee from the station’s social media:

“A deputy patrolling Valencia Tuesday afternoon observed a vehicle with a broken rear tail light.

“As she contacted the occupants of the vehicle during a traffic stop, she learned the male adult passenger was on active parole.

“The deputy conducted a parole compliance search of the passenger and vehicle and located several containers of various narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine and GHB, as well as a pair of metal knuckles.

“Upon contacting and searching the female adult driver, the deputy recovered additional baggies of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

“Based on the amount of individualized narcotics recovered, which was more than equated for personal use, the suspects were arrested for possession of various narcotics for sales, as well as being in possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of brass knuckles.”