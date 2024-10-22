Passport Services at Santa Clarita Public Library

Did you know that the Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Library is here to support your journey.

All three Santa Clarita Public Library Branches provide passport services to the community, making it easier for families to embark on their adventures. Library staff offer a variety of passport options, including new adult passports, renewals for adults with expired passports (up to 15 years), minor passports for children and replacement passports for unexpected situations.

To ensure a smooth passport application process, there are a few essential items you’ll need, though specifics may vary based on your individual situation. Be prepared to bring a completed and unsigned DS-11 application, along with the original and a copy of proof of citizenship. You’ll also need to provide a valid form of identification and a copy, as well as a previous passport, if applicable. Payments can be made using a personal check, money order or cashier’s check payable to the U.S. Department of State, along with the necessary fee for Library services. If you’re unsure about what documents are required for your specific case, we encourage you to visit the Library and speak with a passport services agent who can provide personalized guidance.

Once you have a clear understanding of what you need, booking an appointment for passport services at the library is quick and easy.

Simply log on to the Santa Clarita Public Library website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports. Click on the passports link to access the dedicated passports page, where you can check the availability at each branch and easily schedule your appointment. This streamlined process ensures that you can secure your appointment with minimal hassle.

For more information about passport services and to start your journey, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports or contact Yanira Sidon at ysidon@santaclarita.gov.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Valencia Library

23743 West Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

