Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event, which was held Friday, Nov. 20

Volunteers from Forester’s Financial and SDFHC staff created a socially distanced layout, where all the dinners were bagged in advance, and provided to families participating in the event. Aside from helping families who are members from one of three SDFHC health centers in Val Verde, Newhall, and Canyon Country; SDFHC partnered with the SCV Veterans Collaborative to provide 25 Veterans and their families with a Thanksgiving dinner.

“The recipients of the dinner donations were very grateful that we were able to provide their family with a meal this Thanksgiving. Seeing how much they appreciate the donation is why we hold the event every year”, said Administrative Manager Daisy Wyche.

“We recognized the importance of this year’s event as a result of the impact that the pandemic has had in our community and how vital it was for us to continue our annual tradition of providing our families with everything needed to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. We are grateful for the support of Assemblywoman Christy Smith and the generosity of Sunkist Growers and Forrester’s Financial for having an impact on the lives of the families we touched today”, said Philip Solomon, SDFHC Chief Executive Officer.

About Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc.

Established in 1980 and named for long-time Val Verde resident and minister, the late Reverend Samuel Dixon, SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is to enhance wellness by providing quality healthcare, dental, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment services to anyone in need. For more information visit them at www.sdfhc.org or call any of their three locations: Val Verde (661) 257-4008, Canyon Country (661) 424-1220, and Newhall Health (661) 291-1777).