September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall
| Friday, Sep 5, 2025

PatsyAyala“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” – Coretta Scott King

From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.

Whether it’s toddlers exploring movement through dance, teens building confidence in boxing class or seniors staying active through line dancing and social games, the center offers something for everyone.

This fall, new programming is expanding opportunities for learning, creativity and cultural enrichment. One exciting addition is a Mariachi Class for youth ages 5 to 17. Led by dedicated volunteers, the class introduces students to traditional mariachi instruments and vocal techniques.

It’s a hands-on experience that nurtures musical skill while celebrating heritage and community pride. For many in our Hispanic community, mariachi is more than music, it is storytelling, tradition and emotion passed down through generations. Offering this class is a meaningful way to preserve and share a cultural art form that continues to bring people together.

For older adults, a second Play Bridge session is being added due to popular demand. This additional class will allow even more residents to enjoy the mental stimulation and social connection this classic game provides.

As we look ahead, we are preparing to celebrate a meaningful milestone. In 2026, the Newhall Community Center will mark 20 years at its current location and more than 30 years of service to the neighborhood.

To commemorate this moment, a free outdoor event is planned for January 2026. The celebration will include live music, cultural performances, interactive art and activities for all ages.

We invite everyone who has been part of the center’s story to join us. This event is a tribute to the people who have helped shape this location and who have benefited from the services and resources provided. Residents, staff, volunteers and families have all contributed to making the Center a welcoming and lasting part of the community.

In addition to recreation and cultural programs, the center remains a hub for lifelong learning. Through a partnership with College of the Canyons’ School of Personal and Professional Learning, we will offer a free, non-credit U.S. citizenship and naturalization class this fall. This course provides practical guidance and support for community members preparing for the naturalization process.

What continues to set the Newhall Community Center apart is its ability to evolve with the needs of the community. From youth enrichment to adult education, every offering is designed with care, inclusion and accessibility in mind.

I encourage you and your family to explore the programs available this season, whether you’re looking to learn, connect or simply try something new. We are proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited for what’s ahead. To stay updated on upcoming programming and events, follow our main social media pages at City of Santa Clarita and our Spanish-language pages at Ciudad de Santa Clarita on Instagram and Facebook.

There’s something special about a place where people grow, laugh and connect. That’s what the Newhall Community Center is all about. We hope you’ll be part of it.

Councilmember Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at payala@santaclarita.gov.
