Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars

There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.

I am excited to announce that this magic is returning once again with City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm. Whether you are a fan of heartwarming animation, romantic comedies or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there is something for everyone in this year’s lineup. Even better, every screening is free.

The City Cinemas event series is more than just your average movie night, it has become a community tradition that brings Santa Clarita residents together in our beautiful parks and spaces. Through September on the fourth Friday of the month, join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, food and your favorite films. Each movie showing will take place at a different location throughout the city, highlighting some of the wonderful public spaces in Santa Clarita. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, stake out a perfect spot on the grass with blankets or lawn chairs and settle in for a memorable evening. Food trucks will be on-site, offering a delicious array of meals and treats. And don’t worry about packing your popcorn, Henry Rodriguez State Farm has you covered.

This year’s lineup includes a fantastic mix of family favorites, new releases and a cinematic classic that still thrills audiences decades later. Mark your calendars now for these showings: Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m., join us at Bridgeport Park, 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 for The Wild Robot (PG), a touching, animated adventure based on the best-selling novel by Peter Brown. This visually stunning film tells the story of Roz, a robot who wakes up alone on a remote island and must learn to survive in the wilderness. Through encounters with animals and the natural world, Roz begins to understand what it means to be alive, belong and care for others. It’s a tale of self-discovery, resilience and the power of empathy, perfect for families and young viewers, but with a message that resonates with all ages. Pro tip: Bring tissues for this one. On July 25, Inside Out 2 (PG), the long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s critically acclaimed movie, hits the big screen at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 at 8 p.m. This instant favorite explores the ever-growing emotional world of Riley as she navigates adolescence and is a perfect movie for families of all ages.

Join us for a hilarious and heartfelt rom-com that has stood the test of time on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (PG-13) features Kate Hudson as a magazine writer assigned to push a man away in ten days, and Matthew McConaughey as an advertising executive betting he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same timeframe. Their dueling agendas collide in comedic and romantic fashion, delivering quotable lines and one of the most charming endings in the genre. This is a great pick for a date night or a friends-night-out to enjoy under the open sky. To close out City Cinemas for 2025, we’re ending it with a bang, or rather, a bite. On Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., experience Jaws (PG) at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Steven Spielberg’s legendary 1975 thriller is an iconic film that follows a small-town police chief, a marine biologist and a grizzled shark hunter as they battle a monstrous great white shark terrorizing the beaches of Amity Island. Jaws redefined the summer blockbuster and continues to captivate audiences 50 years later.

I invite you all to join us at City Cinemas for evenings filled with movie magic and fun times. Whether you are coming with your kids, significant other or your best friends, you’ll leave with memories that last even after the credits roll.

To learn more about City Cinemas, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas. We’ll see you there.



Councilmember Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at payala@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...