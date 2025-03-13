header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
| Thursday, Mar 13, 2025

PatsyAyalaAs you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.

From long-anticipated park renovations to innovative public spaces, these enhancements are designed to make our community even more accessible and enjoyable. Last year, we celebrated with several groundbreaking ceremonies, and now, in 2025, we’re beginning to see these projects come to life. Whether it’s a fresh new look for Old Orchard Park, the transformation of the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park or the mesmerizing River of Lights at Central Park, there’s so much happening to enhance the places where residents play, gather and connect.

If you’re driving down Lyons Avenue, it is hard to miss the construction at our beloved Old Orchard Park. After making adjustments to the sidewalk and pathway, the park area has been graded and is officially going vertical. Enhancements to the 5.4-acre park include a brand-new play structure, covered by a shade structure. This location will be unique, as the play equipment includes a faux rock-climbing wall with various levels of difficulty, a rope ladder, slide and a synthetic turf mound for climbing, rolling and sliding. Restrooms will also be retrofitted to meet current ADA compliance standards. Pickleball players will rejoice, across from the playground, the existing basketball court will be upgraded into a hybrid court, which will become another location in the community to play. Additionally, the park will have a brand-new, multi-sport court which will offer residents a variety of recreational opportunities. We anticipate construction to be completed this summer.

Across town, work on the historical Pioneer Oil Refinery Park is underway and gaining momentum. The brand-new restroom building and the shaded picnic pavilion areas are taking shape. This location will not only offer residents a place to learn more about Santa Clarita’s rich Western history, but allow them to see the remnants of one of the last standing oil refineries in the world. This park will have walking paths that will connect to the surrounding network of trails, giving visitors a chance to explore both nature and history. The opening of this site will mark the city’s 39th park in the community, and we anticipate construction to be completed in late spring.

Back in Saugus, Central Park’s River of Lights is flowing into completion. Last month, the sculpture centerpiece to the amenity, When a Cloud Met a Cloud, was installed. The 14-foot sculpture features white clouds and colorful “rain” columns, designed to create an immersive experience with lights that blink to mimic rainfall. Complementing the sculpture in the plaza, hundreds of LED lights are being installed in the ground, and along both sides of the exercise staircase. These lights will create a flowing river effect, with the ability to change colors and brightness during the evening and for holidays. Additionally, educational displays will be installed along the plaza, teaching visitors about environmental awareness and the history between the city and our partners at SCV Water. This project is anticipated to be completed in late spring.

Most recently, the Santa Clarita City Council was proud to officially cut the ribbon and open the new playground structure at Northbridge Park in Valencia. In partnership with the Saugus Union School District, the playground is located next to Charles Helmers Elementary School and includes inclusive play elements and enhanced shade structures. This unique playground is gated and used exclusively by students during school hours, and is unlocked for public use during non-school days and hours. I am so excited that the city can work closely with our local school partners to help create places where children can enjoy the outdoors and stay active.

To learn more about any of these projects, you can visit SantaClarita.gov/CIP or follow the city’s social media platforms for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Councilmember Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at payala@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings

Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks

Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great nation, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo | Statement Condemning Proposed Federal Cuts for VA

Pilar Schiavo | Statement Condemning Proposed Federal Cuts for VA
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
In response to proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs by the federal administration, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo issued a statement which is available for press interviews after the legislative session today or by phone and video.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Changing Lives, One Paw at a Time

Laurene Weste | Changing Lives, One Paw at a Time
Thursday, Mar 6, 2025
Throughout my entire life, I have surrounded myself with animals, whether it is my beloved donkey, cattle dogs or horses, animals truly do have incredible personalities and dynamic feelings.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared, Ensure Safety

Ken Striplin | Stay Prepared, Ensure Safety
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
Recent wildfires in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and just north of us in Castaic, have been a stark reminder of the ever-present fire threat in Southern California. As we begin the new year, these devastating events highlight the importance of always being prepared.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita

Jason Gibbs | A Library on Wheels is Coming to Santa Clarita
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
At the city of Santa Clarita, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to serve our residents. This is especially true when looking at how we can connect them to the world of resources offered by the Santa Clarita Public Library.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
As you drive through Santa Clarita, you may have noticed something exciting, new projects are taking shape all around the city.
Patsy Ayala | From Groundbreakings to Grand Openings
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 16th Annual Wine Affair: Wine, Beer and Cheer Big Hat Bash will be held Sunday, April 6 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall from noon to 5 p.m.
April 6: The 16th Annual Wine Affair Big Hat Bash
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita's art exhibition, "Saddle Up Santa Clarita" will run through Wednesday, May 14 at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’ Art Exhibition in City Hall
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that 10 high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hart District Announces National Merit Scholarship Finalists
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The Master's University Theater Arts presents 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde Fridays and Saturdays, March 21-29 at The Master's University, Music Recital Hall at 24736 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
March 21-29: TMU Theater Arts Presents ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’
The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
The SoCal Sound to present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
The Los Angeles County Library is hosting a series of virtual programs from March 13 through June 13, with the next occurring on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.
L.A. County Library Virtual Programs Offered
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
As another atmospheric river bears down on Los Angeles County, the Departments of Public Health and Beaches and Harbors are reminding potential beachgoers to avoid ocean water and wildfire debris.
Beachgoers Warned to Stay Out of Water During Storms
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the Spring 2025 co-ed baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
Spring Baseball, Softball Registration Open For County Parks
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of the first case of measles diagnosed in 2025 in a Los Angeles County resident that recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
SCVNews.com