Patsy Ayala | Honoring the Life, Legacy of Louis E. Brathwaite

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
Tuesday, Apr 8, 2025
Monday, Apr 7, 2025
Thursday, Apr 3, 2025
|
Santa Clarita’s rich history is built on the vision and dedication of those who laid its foundation, shaping the thriving community we know and love today. Among them was a trailblazer whose contributions deserve lasting recognition— Louis E. Brathwaite, the first Black man elected to public office in our community.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Michael Brandon Scott.
|
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will recognize and celebrate its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced Nicholas Patey, Golden Valley High School math teacher, has been selected as the 2025/26 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
|
In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17, the Juveniles and Gangs (JAG) team at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led a coordinated, multi-location operation aimed at disrupting criminal street gang activity and safeguarding the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Spring Bag Sale Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, May 4.
|
For the fifth consecutive year, the California Institute of the Arts animation programs (Character Animation and Experimental Animation) have collectively earned the top spot in all eligible categories in Animation Career Review’s 2025 Animation School Rankings.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host "Things with Wings," art show reception Saturday, April 26 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to invest in supporting art-centered fire recovery initiatives in Altadena.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, April 25, 9 a.m.- noon at Castaic Lake.
|
The California Department of Transportation will hold a public, informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for the Interstate 405 (I-405) Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
|
Mark your calendars and start making plans to join California State Parks and partners in celebrating the fourth annual California State Parks Week from June 11-15.
|
Valencia Library will host "Altogether, Now!", a garden gnome painting event, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 21.
|
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
|
In partnership with the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, LA County Library invites all County residents to explore public art in their communities through its Civic Art Passport.
|
Unleash the dragon at Castaic Lake, home to the upcoming 6th Annual Dragon Boating festival on May 31, 2025.
|
Effective April 16, 2025, DACC is discontinuing the requirement to set an appointment to surrender a pet at DACC’s seven animal care centers.
|
The California State Board of Equalization released its Fiscal Year 2023-24 Annual Report earlier this week.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is launching a pilot program to offer residents free mulch and compost created from processed yard waste and food waste that has been recycled.
|
Southern California has seen a lot of natural phenomena recently — from enormous wildfires and high-speed winds to massive rainfall and landslides — and most recently, a series of small to moderate earthquakes.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched an interactive online dashboard that provides the public with access to environmental and health monitoring data collected in response to the January 2025 wildfires.
|
The Painted Turtle is serving up a fun afternoon to support their operations with a pickleball tournament.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.