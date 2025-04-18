Patsy Ayala | Honoring the Life, Legacy of Louis E. Brathwaite

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela

Santa Clarita’s rich history is built on the vision and dedication of those who laid its foundation, shaping the thriving community we know and love today. Among them was a trailblazer whose contributions deserve lasting recognition, Louis E. Brathwaite, the first Black man elected to public office in our community.

He was one of our city’s founders, served on the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board and dedicated his time to many local non-profits. Because of all he did and the man he was, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to be recognizing him by naming a street in his honor. The street dedication will take place on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

The community is invited to take part in the celebration to be held on Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. in the new Sand Canyon Plaza located at the corner of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

Following a brief speaking presentation, the city council will be joined by the Brathwaite family for the formal street dedication. Following the dedication, the family will be hosting a reception at the Mitchell River House, 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Brathwaite’s journey to Santa Clarita began after a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and 38 years of service in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve. In 1969, he chose to make the Santa Clarita Valley his home, a decision that would benefit the community for generations to come. From the moment he arrived, Louis dedicated himself to the service of others, focusing on building bridges across generations and fostering a sense of unity and progress.

His contributions spanned across various sectors of our community, particularly in programs for youth and seniors. Louis played an essential role in both the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club and the SCV Committee on Aging, helping to develop programs that would serve as vital resources for young people and older adults alike.

Although being the first Black elected official in Santa Clarita was a historic milestone, Louis was never one to focus on accolades. He was a leader who prioritized the task at hand, leading with wisdom, fairness and integrity. Former Santa Clarita Mayor Buck McKeon once remarked that Louis set patterns for others to follow, highlighting his steadfast commitment to making the world a better place through his actions.

Louis’s leadership was pivotal in the drive for the incorporation of Santa Clarita as a city. His efforts, including persuading Supervisor Kenneth Hahn to attend a critical meeting and securing $3 million from the county, were instrumental in laying the groundwork for the city we know today.

While Louis was not elected to the first Santa Clarita City Council, his influence was far from diminished. He was appointed to the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, where he served for a decade, longer than any other member at the time. His leadership on the commission helped ensure that the city’s growth was balanced and fair, principles he carried with him throughout his life. Even in his final years, Louis continued to share his experiences and insights.

His autobiography, “Black Man’s Job, White Man’s World,” was completed just a week before his passing and stands as a testament to his enduring dedication to both his personal story and the community.

Louis’s life reminds us all of the power of service and his example will inspire generations to come. His impact is not only etched in the history of our City but now, quite fittingly, in its streetscape as well. As we come together to honor his contributions with this street dedication, we recognize more than just a name—we celebrate a man whose vision, leadership and kindness helped shape the community we cherish today.

Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at payala@santaclarita.gov.

