Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Patsy Ayala | Lighting Up Main Street with Holiday Cheer
| Thursday, Nov 13, 2025

PatsyAyalaOne of the most magical times of the year in Santa Clarita is when our community gathers in Old Town Newhall for the annual Light Up Main Street celebration. This beloved event marks the official start of the holiday season for residents across our city. On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., Old Town Newhall with transform into a festive destination filled with music, lights and holiday spirit.

Each year, I am amazed by how this event brings thousands of residents together. There is an undeniable sense of joy as families stroll along Main Street, admire the beautiful displays and stop for photos under the twinkling lights. Children, and even parents too, eagerly await the moment when the City Council leads the countdown to light the Christmas tree in front of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch. As the lights stretch down Main Street, the entire area glows with holiday warmth, creating memories that last well beyond the season.

This year’s Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will feature an incredible lineup of local talent on the community stage. Beginning at 4 p.m., the Castaic Union School District Combined Chorus will open the event with holiday favorites, followed by performances from the Innovation Show Choir and the Canyon Theatre Guild. At 5:20 p.m., City Council will take the stage to welcome the community and lead the official tree lighting ceremony, one of the evening’s most anticipated moments!

Following the tree lighting, the festivities will continue with music from Mission Opera, the Include Everyone Project, the Hart Show Choir, Vibe Performing Arts and the Santa Clarita Master Chorale. Each group represents the outstanding talent found throughout our community. Their performances not only spread holiday cheer, but also highlight the arts and culture that make Santa Clarita so special.

In addition to live entertainment, there will also be plenty of opportunities to enjoy festive activities. Families can create crafts in the Elves’ Arts and Crafts Workshop, write letters to Santa and even step into a whimsical world inspired by the Grinch and the citizens of Whoville. Visitors can also explore the Maker’s Marketplace for unique, handcrafted gifts from local artisans, a great way to shop small and support our local businesses during the holidays. Don’t forget about all the amazing restaurants, tasting rooms and boutiques in Old Town Newhall. They will also be welcoming guests for dining and shopping.

This year, guests can also enjoy the new Pumpkin King Pub, featuring festive beverages from Eight and Rail, and a lively dueling piano performance. Inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, this new addition brings a playful twist to the event, offering adults a fun spot to relax, listen to music and soak in the festive atmosphere. Whether you stop by for a festive drink or sing along to your favorite musical tune, the Pumpkin King Pub is sure to be one of the most talked-about additions this season.

Every year, Light Up Main Street reminds us what makes Santa Clarita such a wonderful place to live. From the excitement of the countdown to the glow of the lights that line the street, this event is about more than decorations, it’s about community connection!

I encourage everyone to come out, bring your family and friends and experience the joy of the holiday season in Old Town Newhall. Let’s celebrate together as we light up Main Street, support our local businesses and share in the magic that make our community so special.

To learn more about Light Up Main Street, free parking locations and more, visit OldTownNewhall.com/Events/Light-Up-Main.

Councilmember Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at payala@santaclarita.gov.
