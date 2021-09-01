header image

September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
| Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021

PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” Thursday Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community, at it’s Valencia location.

The “Brady Walk for Community” is a yearly employee charity event held by the Brady Corporation, PDC’s parent company, which raises money for charities and gathers food donations for local food banks.

PDC employees will walk up to three laps to raise money. All monetary donations will be equally split among two local, non-profit organizations: Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. A food drive will benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. More than 100 employees are expected to participate in the charity event.

“Through the ‘Brady Walk for Community,’ PDC wants to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and SCV Food Pantry so they can continue the amazing work they do to bring hope and help to families. We’re proud of being a part of the Brady Corporation, which is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate,” said Scott Vuchetich, President of PDC.

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Mayor’s Monthly Message For September
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
Mayor’s Monthly Message For September
County Appoints Leader For Blue Rubin Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
County Appoints Leader For Blue Rubin Homelessness Commission
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.  
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Two decades after Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian made the ultimate sacrifice, his memory remains alive and well in the hearts of those who knew him.
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
"Beware the Dark Realm," an award-winning walk-through haunted house in Santa Clarita, will open its castle doors for six nights during the 2021 Halloween season, starting Friday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
LASD Offers Safety Tips for Pedestrians, Drivers During Pedestrian Safety Month
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
CHP to Implement Maximum Enforcement Period During Labor Day Weekend
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
Additional resources for the Santa Clarita Valley’s veteran community are now available at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative’s Veteran Center.
Additional Resources for Veteran Support Available at the Veteran Center
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
USDA Forest Service Officials Announce Temporary Closures of All California National Forests
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday the highest number of hospitalizations since February.
Hospital Officials Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated as Henry Mayo Sees Highest Number of Hospitalizations Since February
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
Appeal of Proposed Pico Canyon Development on Supes’ Agenda Tuesday
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces multiple long-term ramp closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Multiple I-210 Ramps in Sylmar
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
COC’s Salcedo Scorches Field as Cougars Usher in Cross Country Return
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
Lady Vikings Take Down Castaic in Straight Sets
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
Grizzlies Looking for New Opponent After Quartz Hill Cancels Friday’s Game
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
The city of Santa Clarita has released a sneak peek of upcoming arts-related events.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Events
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
In honor of its season opener, Mission Opera will present two short made-for-TV operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12, at The MAIN in Newhall.
Mission Opera Opens Season with ‘The Old Maid & The Thief,’ ‘El Teléfono’
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
Overall SCV Crime Remains at Quarantine Levels
