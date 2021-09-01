PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”

PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” Thursday Sept, 2 to raise money for local charities and help the community, at it’s Valencia location.
The “Brady Walk for Community” is a yearly employee charity event held by the Brady Corporation, PDC’s parent company, which raises money for charities and gathers food donations for local food banks.
PDC employees will walk up to three laps to raise money. All monetary donations will be equally split among two local, non-profit organizations: Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. A food drive will benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. More than 100 employees are expected to participate in the charity event.
“Through the ‘Brady Walk for Community,’ PDC wants to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and SCV Food Pantry so they can continue the amazing work they do to bring hope and help to families. We’re proud of being a part of the Brady Corporation, which is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate,” said Scott Vuchetich, President of PDC.
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.
As part of Pedestrian Safety Month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it is supporting efforts throughout September to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce crashes and injuries.
In anticipation of the increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6.
To better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of all National Forests in California beginning Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. through Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear an appeal Tuesday for a 37-home development proposed for a 94.38-acre parcel of undeveloped land located southwest of Pico Canyon Road near Interstate 5, just east of Magnolia Lane.
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo announced the return of Cougar Athletics in resounding fashion on Friday, running to a first place finish at the season-opening Moorpark College Invitational and officially launching the start of the fall 2021 season.
The Valencia Vikings won on the road against the Castaic Coyotes in three sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) for their first win of the season on Thursday. The Castaic Coyotes are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to Trinity Classical Academy 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Golden Valley Grizzlies game for Friday has been canceled against the Quartz Hill Royals due to an unspecified COVID-19 issue for the Royals, the same team that was supposed to play against the Valencia Vikings this past Friday.
The good news on the local crime picture is that, overall, crime is ever-so-slightly lower from the same time last year, when most of the world was shut down, and violent crimes remain low in Santa Clarita, which points to its crime numbers as why it’s one of the safest places in America.
