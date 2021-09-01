PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”

PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” Thursday Sept, 2 to raise money for local charities and help the community, at it’s Valencia location.

The “Brady Walk for Community” is a yearly employee charity event held by the Brady Corporation, PDC’s parent company, which raises money for charities and gathers food donations for local food banks.

PDC employees will walk up to three laps to raise money. All monetary donations will be equally split among two local, non-profit organizations: Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. A food drive will benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. More than 100 employees are expected to participate in the charity event.

“Through the ‘Brady Walk for Community,’ PDC wants to support the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and SCV Food Pantry so they can continue the amazing work they do to bring hope and help to families. We’re proud of being a part of the Brady Corporation, which is committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate,” said Scott Vuchetich, President of PDC.

