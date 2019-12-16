Pedestrian Heidi Levy Dies After Car Strikes Her in Saugus

A car versus pedestrian collision in Saugus on Friday left 69-year-old Heidi Levy of Santa Clarita dead, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Lt. Eric Lasko.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Heidi Levy Saturday.

“The pedestrian who was struck was a female adult who was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver remained on the scene and was cooperative,” Lasko said. “The collision is still being investigated.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of the collision around 9:13 p.m. on Copper Hill Drive and Gold Canyon Drive, Fire Department spokesman Jeremy Stafford said, adding that no one was transported to the hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators were on the scene after 11 p.m., with the eastbound lane of Copper Hill Drive blocked, Lasko said.

Several pedestrians were in the area at the time, said Canyon Country resident Maria Shields, who was just just a couple vehicles away from the crash that killed Levy when it happened.

“There were so many people on the street, I assume going to Winter Wonderland (Wakefield Court),” she said, referring to the popular street that draws thousands of spectators each year. “Three cars ahead of me stopped abruptly and a car was pulled over on the side. A driver got out with his hands on his head and was making a call.”

The exact cause of death was unknown as of Saturday morning, according to Lt. David Smith of the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.