Santa Clarita CA
44°F
 
S.C.V. History
November 9
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son.
Winifred Westover
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
| Monday, Nov 9, 2020
pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.

The state’s high court will determine whether the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania erred last week when Judge Christine Fizzano Canno ruled that election monitors were being kept too far from the vote-counting process at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Cannon said poll watchers could get within 6 feet of counters.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which allowed the appeal from the Philadelphia Board of Elections, has yet to announce a date to hear arguments from the city and Trump’s reelection campaign. Both parties were ordered to have their briefs in by Friday.

In a brief responding to the city’s appeals petition, Philadelphia-based attorney Linda Kerns, representing Donald J. Trump for President Inc., wrote that election watchers had difficulty observing in the Philadelphia County counting room, “with the closest canvass table at least 15 feet away, and the farthest table approximately 100 feet away, with no ability to approach.”

“CDC guidelines require only six feet,” the brief states. “The campaign should survey other counties and confirm that their procedures are consistent with CDC or other objective deadlines, proving that Philadelphia’s disparate treatment is arbitrary and capricious.”

Neither Kerns nor Philadelphia City Solicitor Marcel Pratt immediately returned a request for comment Monday afternoon.

The Trump campaign is currently involved in several other election-related lawsuits in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

The campaign filed a new federal lawsuit Monday in Harrisburg accusing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar of carrying out an “illegal ‘two-tiered’ voting system” that held voters to different standards depending on whether they voted by-mail or in-person.

“In-person voters had to sign voter registrations, have those signatures checked against voter rolls, vote in a polling place monitored by statutorily-authorized poll observers, and have their votes counted in a transparent and verifiable open and observed manner,” the Trump campaign said in a press release announcing the suit. “The state’s mail-in voting, which nearly 2.65 million votes were cast through, lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voter.”

Trump supporters were criticized in October for videotaping voters at Pennsylvania ballot drop box sites.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told the New York Times the taping could be considered voter intimidation.

“Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them,” Shapiro, a Democrat, said at the time. “Our entire system of voting is built on your ballot being private and your choice to vote being a personal one. Depending on the circumstance, the act of photographing or recording a voter casting a ballot could be voter intimidation — which is illegal.”

Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, who gained enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency Saturday, and continues to push the false narrative that Democrats “stole the election” with “illegal votes.”

“Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country,” the president tweeted Monday, in a post stamped by Twitter with the warning label: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Most media outlets have carefully reported on Trump’s claims of election fraud and subsequent lawsuits, wary that coverage could make the president’s arguments seem more meritorious than they are. The Trump campaign has failed to produce any evidence of election fraud.

Vox senior politics reporter Jane Coaston has referred to Trump’s barrage of suits as “a media campaign masquerading as a legal campaign until proven otherwise.”

Mike Sacks, a politics and law reporter for Fox 5 New York, agreed.

“The lawsuits are no more than translations into legalese of the President’s tweets from the past six months seeking to undermine public confidence in the election results should he be – and now has been – defeated,” Sacks said.

— By Alexandra Jones, CNS
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Over the weekend, dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents took to the streets amid rain showers to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 election.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
The California Department of Education has released its latest recommendations for the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Friday.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
California processed about 200,000 ballots in the past 24 hours and has yet to process 4.3 million more in the November presidential election, including more than 610,000 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
