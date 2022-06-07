Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia

Perfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia.

The online retailer was founded in 2016 by Steven Burton, a former musician, who worked in the formalwear industry for nine years. Fed up with the lack of diversity in the industry and the horrible shopping experience of buying tuxedos or suits online, he decided to open Perfect Tux, an online formal wear store with thousands of colors, styles and accessories.

“It’s been a long three to four months. A lot of hard work has gone into bringing this store to reality,” said Burton in a statement posted online. “I would like to thank all the organizations and city officials that came to support and recognize our store during the grand opening including Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Santa Clarita, NAACP Santa Clarita, Suzette Martinez Valladares, Valencia Christian Center, Small Business Development Center and Grid110.”

Perfect Tux

23300 Cinema Drive Suite 108,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.perfecttux.com

(661) 388-2406

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...