Perfecting Telemedicine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

I had to do a house call.

A patient called, complaining of hand and wrist pain. She had open-heart surgery several months before, but our phone conversation did not yield an etiology for her potential threatening discomfort. On my visit, I recognized her left wrist was swollen, which she had not noticed, leading to further questioning and a diagnosis.

With COVID-19, not seeing a patient, yet communicating though telemedicine is a necessity. There can be limitations, so patients and healthcare professionals must be aware it is not perfect.

We are taught to do a thorough “history and physical.” The physical exam sometimes confirms what we obtained by the history, or other times it might give us a diagnosis.

An abnormal sound in a carotid artery, a growth on the thyroid gland, or an enlarged liver or spleen: For now, we cannot get this information over the phone or online.

The physical exam has always been essential in making or confirming a diagnosis. Telemedicine limitations do not allow this yet.

One day, though, while resting at home, I will send my interactive communicating robot with technological examining tools to visit you on a house call.

Then, for me, telemedicine will be perfect.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.