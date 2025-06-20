Performers Sought for Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Calling all Los Angeles County artists and performers. If you’re part of a dance, music, vocal, musical theater or circus group, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.

Participants will perform live on TV on Dec. 24 at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Apply by July 18 for a chance to be part of L.A. County’s favorite holiday tradition.

On Dec.24, 2025, the 66th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration will take place at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, offering Angelenos of all ages the opportunity to honor the dynamic, rich cultures of Los Angeles County and experience a spectacular live show.

Holiday Celebration performances bring holiday cheer to all who attend and into the homes and hearts of all who tune in.

Enjoy a diverse lineup of L.A.-based performing arts groups presented with a fresh look and feel to welcome a new generation of audiences.

See the L.A. County Holiday Celebration live at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, watch it on PBS SoCal or stream on pbssocal.org.

Performers are now being sought to appear in the Holiday Celebration program.

Applications for the 66th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration are now open! L.A. County artists in choral groups, dance troupes and music ensembles, as well as circus acts and theater performers are highly encouraged to apply.

Apply by Friday, July 18, 11:59 p.m.

To apply visit www.musiccenter.org/tickets-free-events/tmc-arts/l-a-county-holiday-celebration/?utm_source=partners&utm_medium=onesheet&utm_campaign=holidaycelebrationapps.

