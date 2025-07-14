Performing Arts Center Announces 2025-2026 Spotlight Series

This fall, the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Spotlight Series will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians and performers spanning the genres of swing, pop rock and magic.

Highlighting the Spotlight Series are performances by:

The Band Light — Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Chris Funk The Wonderist — Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Phat Cat Swinger — Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

“We are very excited to bring another exciting season of eclectic and family-friendly performances to the PAC,” said Jeff Gregor, assistant superintendent/vice president of workforce and economic advancement at COC. “We hope new and returning PAC patrons are inspired by the new PAC season.”

Hailing from Nashville, The Band Light is a pop-rock group comprised of Jack Glenn, Konnor Dolberry, Garrett Goodrich and Trevor Young. The group has become known for their old-soul musicality, captivating star power, as well as their fresh sound that draws from classic rock.

Chris Funk The Wonderist is more than just a magic show—it is an engaging multimedia experience that relies on the use of instruments and live-feed cameras and interactive videos. Whether it’s a violin concerto to a magical dancing sheet of music to impossibly suspending various instruments on stage, Chris Funk The Wonderist is an act not to be missed.

Led by Marco Palos and his partner-in-crime, “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis, Phat Cat Swinger is the ultimate pop/hard-swing band that blends rock, swing and jazz. With an eleven-piece group, their performances are nothing short of legendary.

The PAC season will also include numerous performances from students and faculty in the music, theatre and dance Departments within the School of Visual and Performing Arts at College of the Canyons, as well as performances from community groups.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the PAC Box Office, or by calling the Box Office at (661) 362-5304.

For more information about the Spotlight Series and to purchase tickets, please visit the PAC website.

Like this: Like Loading...