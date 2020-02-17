Man Fatally Shot in Newhall ID’d; Deputies Investigating

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a person fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Newhall.

On Monday, officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victim as David Koos, 67.

“(Deputies) responded to a gunshot call, and they are on scene investigating a gunshot victim,” said Lt. Clinton Skaggs, watch commander with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office had been called, according to Lt. Nani Cholakians, watch commander of the Coroner’s Office.

“We do have a call from Santa Clarita, but the call is holding,” said Cholakians, referring to a home on Rainbow Glen Drive. “The police are doing their investigation, and once they are ready for us, we will head out.”

At the time, fire officials did not release any additional information as to the nature of the injuries or the status of the patient.

“We were called for a possible wounded person,” said Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor, at 5:50 p.m. Saturday. “Our paramedics have already cleared the scene.”

When paramedics arrived at the address, they entered the home, did a quick search and left the scene, officials said.

Koos was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

On Saturday evening, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies appeared to be conducting a gun residue test on a woman outside of the home. Heavy sobs were heard coming from the woman.

Deputies were seen knocking on neighbors’ doors collecting statements.

“We won’t be able to give any more info until detectives arrive on the scene and assess, to be able to give a statement,” Skaggs said.

As of 7:50 p.m. Saturday, deputies were still actively investigating.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, no one had been arrested and no charges had been filed.

— Multimedia Journalist Bobby Block contributed to this report. This story was updated at 4 p.m. Monday with the name of the victim.