‘Person of Interest’ Detained in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a person of interest has been detained in connection with the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, who was a Santa Clarita resident and graduate of West Ranch High School, was shot Saturday while on duty in his patrol car in Palmdale. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities identified a dark colored Toyota Corolla as the “vehicle of interest.”

“Our hearts go out to his family. We cannot fully understand their pain, but we will stand with them in solidarity and support them during this difficult time,” said LASD Sheriff Robert Luna in statement. “They deserve unwavering compassion, and we will do everything in our power to provide them with assistance and care.”

This is breaking news. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

