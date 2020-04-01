Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care

The Petco Foundation investment will enable DACC to undertake a variety of lifesaving measures, including offsetting adoption fees to increase live outcomes for animals during special promotions, purchasing necessary medical equipment, and partnering with our veterinary partners to provide pets in our care extensive medical treatment beyond the regular capacity of our medical program.
DACC provides basic medical services for all adoptable animals brought to Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. This includes, but is not limited to, spay and neuter, vaccinations, and basic medical care. These funds will enhance current services and allow more opportunities for pets to be adopted by loving families.
For more information about DACC, visit DACC’s website. For more information on the Petco Foundation, visit Petco’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by using the hashtags #LACoAnimals and #PetcoFamily.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 among county residents, including only two more cases in the Santa Clarita Valley than Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
In the latest break between the Trump administration and California on environmental policy, officials decided Tuesday to give the state unprecedented control over a water plan that delivers water to more than 27 million residents.
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
