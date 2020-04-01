Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.

The Petco Foundation investment will enable DACC to undertake a variety of lifesaving measures, including offsetting adoption fees to increase live outcomes for animals during special promotions, purchasing necessary medical equipment, and partnering with our veterinary partners to provide pets in our care extensive medical treatment beyond the regular capacity of our medical program.

DACC provides basic medical services for all adoptable animals brought to Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers. This includes, but is not limited to, spay and neuter, vaccinations, and basic medical care. These funds will enhance current services and allow more opportunities for pets to be adopted by loving families.

For more information about DACC, visit DACC's website. For more information on the Petco Foundation, visit Petco's website.