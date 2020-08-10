Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to thank Los Angeles County community members and the Petco Foundation for helping save animal lives.

The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation took on this challenge and, throughout the entire month of June, engaged community members to raise the matching funds.

As a result, DACC has been granted a total of $50,000 to support their lifesaving work.

“The matching grant from the Petco Foundation and the generous donations from the community will allow DACC to provide critical services during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Marcia Mayeda, director of the Department of Animal Care and Control. “These funds will help pet owners who require assistance with services and supplies for their pets, including necessary food and medical assistance.”

Petco Foundation matching grants were given to nearly 80 organizations across the country and brought in a total of $1.8 million to help essential animal care organizations continue their lifesaving efforts.

Grant investments are part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during the COVID-19 crisis by distributing $1M in product and cash donations and leading a national call encouraging animal lovers to take action to help save animal lives. This commitment follows the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13M to animal welfare ­organizations nationwide.

“Saving animals is difficult work during the best of times, but COVID-19 presented a host of new challenges to animal care organizations nationwide,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation.

“The Petco Foundation issued matching relief grants designed not only to provide direct funding during the pandemic but (also) to create greater awareness and spark additional community support for these essential animal welfare organizations,” Kogut said. “We encourage the public to continue to make a difference by adopting, fostering and donating to help pets in need.”

About the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation supports the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control through fundraising which supports spay and neuter programs, pet adoptions, public education and animal welfare. Many of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts have enabled the department to enhance the care given to animals in the County animal care centers. To learn more, visit lacountyanimals.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $280 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.