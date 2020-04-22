Pharmacy Tech Arrested for Alleged Theft of Hydroxychloroquine

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County authorities arrested a 36-year-old Harbor/UCLA pharmacy technician who allegedly stole a large quantity of the drug Hydroxychloroquine on charges of burglary and grand theft, the Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s more of the story from an LASD news release:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, County Services Bureau, along with Los Angeles County District Attorney investigated the theft and illegal sales of prescription drugs intended to combat the COVID-19 virus.

These drugs were identified as Hydroxychloroquine, a type of medication to treat a variety of auto-immune diseases, and Azithromycin, which is a type of antibiotic.

When taken outside of the care of a medical professional can be fatal.

Based on the foreseen high demand of the above-described medication due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital stakeholders and hospital personnel have concentrated their inventory monitoring efforts of their supplies. They quickly noticed a discrepancy.

Throughout the investigation and based on the evidence, LASD County Services Bureau deputies from Harbor/UCLA, arrested a pharmacy technician for grand theft and burglary on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The investigation indicated the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $7k worth of prescription drugs.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the city of Torrance on Thursday, April 9, 2020. During the search, additional prescription drugs and one controlled substance were recovered at the location.

Due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, and the heightened public vulnerability regarding the propensity for citizens to purchase these types of medications, LASD is urging the public not to buy from someone other than a healthcare provider or pharmacist working inside a licensed pharmacy location.

36-year-old Christopher Mencias Agustin is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail for 463(A) PC 2nd Degree Burglary during Emergency.

This health crisis has made an impact throughout our nation. LASD County Services Bureau Detectives investigated this case to its entirety, even though current detective workforces are divided between their regular duties and being reassigned to patrol due to the health emergency.

No Comments for : Pharmacy Tech Arrested for Alleged Theft of Hydroxychloroquine


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths

    California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths

    40 mins ago
  • Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts

    Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts

    3 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care

    Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care

    4 hours ago
  • Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV

    L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV

    4 hours ago
  • Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma

    Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma

    4 hours ago
  • California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care

    California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care

    6 hours ago
  • SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners

    SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners

    7 hours ago
  • White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured

    White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured

    7 hours ago
  • High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal

    High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.