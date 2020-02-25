[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Phase 1 of Needham Ranch Buildings Complete
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020
Needham Ranch

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.

“We are pleased to have completed the first subphase of this long anticipated state-of-the art industrial park, which provides 451,500 square feet of new Class A space,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit. “This particular submarket of Los Angeles has an extremely limited supply of available industrial space, with a low 1.4% vacancy rate across the greater Los Angeles region. The Center at Needham Ranch will help meet the growing demand for high-end Class A industrial and logistics space in the area.”

Within phase 1, Building 2 is comprised of 172,324 square feet and Building 3 is 212,236 square feet. Each property features 36-foot minimum interior clear heights, ESFR fire sprinklers, abundant dock-high loading with large truck courts, and secure yard areas. Both buildings are ready for immediate occupancy, with open plan two-story office space that can be customized to suit.

“As one of the largest industrial development sites in all of Southern California, with approximately 122 acres of land, Phase 1 of The Center at Needham Ranch is providing high-quality Class A space to the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles market, where new industrial supply is projected to be much less than estimated industrial space demand from 2021-2022. Los Angeles is one of the few markets in the entire country where supply constraints limit enough new industrial supply to be created,” Balestra added.

Philip Tsui, Senior Vice President with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit stated that “the project provides occupiers with some of the best-in-class facilities in all of Southern California. We worked closely with our architect HPA, Inc. and the City of Santa Clarita to design architecturally distinctive image buildings that provide a high degree of functional utility and were designed to take advantage of the unique project setting, with visibility from the 14 Freeway surrounded by abundant natural open space.”

The attractive architectural design of the project features extensive use of glass with stone accents, extensive landscaping and abundant vehicle parking with capacity for above-standard parking counts.

“Leasing activity and interest is very robust with our first three Phase 1A buildings now complete. The Phase 1B buildings are rapidly finishing up construction as well, with occupancy slated for early 2Q 2020,” added Nicole Welch, Senior Vice President with Clarion Partners, LLC. “Our first occupant, Illumination Dynamics, has relocated from San Fernando and is in full operation of the 67,000-square-foot Building 1. Buildings 2 and 3 are now ready for immediate occupancy.”

Phase 1B of The Center at Needham Ranch is comprised of three additional Class A industrial buildings, totaling 417,984 square feet. This phase is slated for completion in April 2020. Building 4 will include 194,188 square feet, Building 5 is comprised of 126,439 square feet, and Building 6 will feature 97,357 square feet. Building 4 and 5 offer 36-foot minimum clear heights and Building 6 provides 30-foot minimum clear height.

“We are excited to be delivering the first buildings at this project and occupiers are responding with great enthusiasm to our highly strategic close-in location, minutes from the 405/5 freeways with tremendous access to all of Southern California,” stated Craig Peters of CBRE, the project’s leasing agent. “We are finding that the building’s location, with a favorable reverse commute and clear heights that provide approximately 20% more storage volume capacity than a typical lower clear height facility, are of significance to companies looking for highly functional cost-effective space in the region. Furthermore, the business-focused City of Santa Clarita and the growing live-work-play environment in the area are key in allowing businesses to operate at maximum productivity and attract and retain top talent. The development is ideally situated for studio and entertainment industry uses, manufacturing, research and development and corporate office uses, as well as last-mile and regional distribution.”

The Center at Needham Ranch is located one mile north of the City of Los Angeles boundary at the southern entrance to the City of Santa Clarita. The development fronts on Sierra Highway just south of Newhall Avenue and is less than one mile from the intersection of Interstate 5 and Highway 14. The Center is less than 15 minutes to Burbank Airport and directly links to all areas within the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles County population centers and is easily accessible from numerous major highways including the 14, 5, 405, 210, 118 and 126. In addition, many restaurant and retail amenities are in proximity to the project including the flourishing Old Town Newhall area and the Newhall Metrolink Station.

The General Contractor is Oltman’s Construction Co., the architect is HPA, Inc. and the civil engineer is Alliance Land Planning & Engineering. CBRE’s Craig Peters and Doug Sonderegger are the leasing agents for the property.

About Trammell Crow Company
Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,700 buildings valued at nearly $65 billion and over 590 million square feet. As of September 30, 2019, TCC had $10.9 billion of projects in process and $3.5 billion in its pipeline. It employs more than 550 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trammell Crow Company’s teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 18 major cities throughout the United States and London. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.

Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Sheriff’s Seek Additional Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man for investigation of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Sheriff’s Seek Additional Victims
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
As Election Day approaches, the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to be aware that Vote by Mail ballots are a convenient and cost-effective option.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
The discussion for a proposed Orchard Village medical building development returns to City Hall on Tuesday as the City Council is expected to vote on the project’s final map.
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
A group of young adults were mistaken for being potential kidnappers in Castaic Monday.
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
March 12: Santa Clarita Hiring Spree & Community Resource Fair 2020
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
March 12: Santa Clarita Hiring Spree & Community Resource Fair 2020
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of shows and films now in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 24-March 1, 2020.
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020
Santa Clarita Public Library officials are excited to announce the book selection for 2020 is “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the "Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act," calling for a two-year budget cycle.
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
As thousands gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
