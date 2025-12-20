header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Phillips Examines Evolving Relationship with Technology in Exhibit
| Friday, Dec 19, 2025
newhall community center

Los Angeles–based painter Jasimen Phillips is a featured artist in the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibition, currently on view at the Newhall Community Center through March 25, 2026.

Phillips’ featured painting, American Lovebirds (2025), offers a sharp contemporary examination of American identity shaped by technology, consumer culture, and modern systems of living.

Referencing Grant Wood’s iconic American Gothic, American Lovebirds presents a stylized couple posed in a familiar yet distinctly modern composition. The female figure appears as a robot, dressed in a Lululemon-inspired athleisure outfit, while the male figure holds an iPhone, replacing symbols of agrarian labor with markers of automation, digital dependence, and branded lifestyle. Rather than depicting intimacy, the figures function as representations of how humans increasingly relate to technology, and to themselves, through devices, optimization, and consumption.

Rendered in bold color fields and intentionally simplified forms, the painting blends pop imagery, folk aesthetics, and contemporary portraiture. Phillips uses this visual language to question authenticity, agency, and autonomy in an era defined by constant connectivity and corporate influence.

“Pop culture doesn’t just reflect our values, it programs our behavior,” said Phillips. “American Lovebirds looks at how technology reshapes identity and replaces older ideas of labor, purpose, and selfhood with systems built around efficiency and consumption.”

Phillips is known for her paintings that merge fine art, fashion, and social commentary, using portraiture to interrogate power, visibility, and aspiration. Her work invites viewers to reflect on how cultural narratives are constructed—and how deeply embedded they are in everyday technological life.

The “Pop Culture” exhibition celebrates the imagery, symbols, and stories that shape shared cultural experience, drawing inspiration from film, advertising, fashion, and media. Phillips’ contribution stands out for its layered engagement with American art history while offering a pointed critique of contemporary technological culture.

The exhibition is presented by the city of Santa Clarita and is free and open to the public at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information about “Pop Culture” and upcoming arts programming, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

american lovebirds

Jasimen Phillips work “American Lovebirds” on display in the “Pop Culture” exhibit now showing at the Newhall Community Center. Photo City of Santa Clarita.
City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center

City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” on view at the Newhall Community Center now through March 25, 2026.
FULL STORY...

Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season

Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
FULL STORY...
