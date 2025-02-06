header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2025

Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master’s University men’s basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.

The freshman made 14 of 23 from the field, including six of 12 from behind the arc to help him to his career night. He scored 22 of his 37 points in the second half.

“He’s got a great demeanor. He’s very talented,” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “I think the best thing that he did tonight was how he responded defensively in the second half. And the scoring just came naturally as a result of focusing on the right things first.”

As a team the No. 5-ranked Mustangs (20-4, 8-2) hit 35 of their 66 shots (53 percent) and knocked down 16 of 35 (46 percent) from three-point range. Defensively, TMU held the Buccaneers to 40 percent shooting and grabbed the edge in rebounds over the first-year GSAC member 40-32. TMU also forced 12 turnovers that led to 20 points.

The Master’s jumped out to a 12-5 lead by the 4:14 mark of the first half. Park-Gilbert was able to tie it at 26-26 with 6:28 to play in the half, but the Mustangs went on a 15-2 run over the following three minutes of action to grab a 41-28 lead. By the time the horn sounded announcing the start of intermission, TMU was up 44-37.

That lead would expand quickly at the start of the second half, when The Master’s sprinted on a 19-4 run to go up by 22 with 12:51 to play. That lead would get up to as much as 34 before the Mustangs settled for the 26-point win.

“The first 12 minutes of the second half defensively were really good,” Starr said. “It was what it should be. The effort, energy, the passion required to defend at a high level. At halftime I challenged them. I said, ‘Look, we need to be better defensively.’ And they did a good job.”

Kaleb Lowery had his 12th double-double of the season scoring 19 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Caden Starr added 11 points with three three-pointers.

With the victory, the Mustangs moved to within a half-game of Hope International in the GSAC standings. The Royals play OUAZ on Thursday night, Feb. 6, followed by Arizona Christian on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The Master’s will host the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks on Saturday, Feb. 8 in The MacArthur Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers

Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay

Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
FULL STORY...

TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win

TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs

Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club

Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
The CalArts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Feb. 13: CalArts Valentines Artisan Market
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Join Los Angeles County parks as they celebrates Black History Month. From Feb. 13–28, the parks invite you to honor the achievements, contributions and resilience of black Americans through an exciting lineup of workshops, art exhibits, music, storytelling and community events.
Feb. 13-28: Celebrate Black History Month at LA County Parks
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I believe one of our community’s most important responsibilities is the preservation of our rich history and beautiful open spaces.
Laurene Weste | Stepping Back into History at William S. Hart Park
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Quincy Phillips had a career-high 37 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 95-69 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
Phillips Leads TMU over Buccaneers
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
The Master's University baseball team continued its impressive start to the season with a 9-5 win over Cedarville University at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5.
Mustangs Keep Yellow Jackets at Bay
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Four players scored in double figures as The Master's University women's basketball team avenged an earlier conference loss to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers with a 99-89 win Wednesday night, Feb. 5 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Comes from Behind for Conference Win
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Steven Leigh Morris, founding editor of "Stage Raw," curated his list of the 10 best Los Angeles theater productions of 2024. Among them were three shows that featured the creative talents of California Institue of the Arts alumni and faculty.
CalArtians in ‘Stage Raw’s’ Top 10 L.A. Theater Productions of 2024
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta of SCV Wrage Scholarship Applications Available
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Hockey fans, get ready! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to welcome back the 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb. 9: The Cube Hosts 2025 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
Interested members of the public are invited to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee meeting on Feb. 12, 2025.
Feb. 12: SCV Water Agency Water Resources,Watershed Meeting
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business has granted California State University Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics supplementary accreditation for its accounting program.
CSUN’s Nazarian College Receives Dual Accreditation
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
The Department of Animal Care and Control has announced that the Castaic Animal Care Center has reopened its doors to the community after a temporary closure due to the recent Hughes Fire on Jan. 22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due to the Hughes Fire
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
California State University, Northridge is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events that highlight Black achievements and provide advice on how to navigate the workforce. 
CSUN Celebrates Black Success During Black History Month
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation.
LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Death Investigation, 21000 Nandina Lane, Newhall
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Members of California State University Northridge’s Jazz “A” Band are getting a rare opportunity next month to perform alongside acclaimed artist and jazz pianist Jason Moran as they explore the music of jazz great Duke Ellington.
Feb. 13: CSUN Jazz “A” Band to Perform with Jason Moran
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
Valencia-based Pets Global Inc., a pet food manufacturer, is coordinating with animal welfare organizations to distribute over 35 tons of its pet food to the Southern California communities affected by January’s wildfires.
Valencia Pet Food Company Donates to Fire Impacted Communities
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 24000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road in Chatsworth on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. regarding a brush fire. Upon arrival, deputies saw a group of witnesses detaining a suspect. The suspect was in a prone position on the ground.
LASD Reports Witnesses Detain Arson Suspect
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Dr. Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Medlin will replace longtime Henry Mayo Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Puleo, who is retiring.
Dr. Rian Medlin to Join Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Human Resources Officer
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
SCVNews.com