Phone Tag | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Some seniors have reached the technology age. Some have not.

For those who have smart phones, use computers, or have friends or family members bringing them into the 21st Century, indeed they are lucky.

Unfortunately, there are still some seniors whose only form of communication is a phone line, and generally, they do not do well maintaining a current phone book.

With isolation and stay-at-home rules, surviving is more difficult. Simple things like email, reminiscing with old friends on Facebook or ordering restaurant food online does not exist for them.

I would like to recommend a new effort by communities to assure seniors remain engaged: “Phone tag.”

– Find a local organization willing to utilize their time and effort bringing seniors together;

– Collect names and numbers of those older adults wanting to make phone contact with friends;

– Publicize efforts in local newspapers, newsletters, churches, social groups, radio and TV to obtain sign-ups;

– Determine the legal logistics of confidentiality while protecting names and numbers.

Stay-at-home rules have created isolation even for those who are in the 21st Century.

What about those left behind?

“Phone tag.”

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.