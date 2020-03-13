Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League

Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.
West Ranch came away with a 9-2 win over Saugus and improved to 2-0 in league play. Luke St. Amand got the win for the Wildcats as Saugus’ Jon Bahr took the loss for Saugus.
Kevin Karzin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association, contributed photos from the game.
Saugus High School’s Colin Yeaman can’t handle the throw as West Ranch High School’s DJ Tsukashima steals second base during the second inning.
West Ranch High School's Luke St. Amand came in for relief during the second inning.
Saugus High School’s Shortstop Colin Yeaman forces out West Ranch High School’s Ryan Farr and throws to first to complete the inning ending double-play.
Saugus High School’s Mauricio Guardado (left) waits for the throw as West Ranch High School’s RJ Gordon scores.
