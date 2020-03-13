West Ranch vs. Saugus
West Ranch High School’s Nicholas Perez (left) tags out Saugus High School’s Michael Stell (right) who was trying to score on a fly ball to right during the third inning.

 

Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 12, 2020

By Kevin Karzin

Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.

West Ranch came away with a 9-2 win over Saugus and improved to 2-0 in league play. Luke St. Amand got the win for the Wildcats as Saugus’ Jon Bahr took the loss for Saugus.

Kevin Karzin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association, contributed photos from the game.

West Ranch vs. Saugus

Saugus High School’s Colin Yeaman can’t handle the throw as West Ranch High School’s DJ Tsukashima steals second base during the second inning.


West Ranch vs. Saugus

West Ranch High School’s Luke St. Amand came in for relief during the second inning. Luke St. Amand got the win for the Wildcats as Saugus’ Jon Bahr took the loss for Saugus.


West Ranch vs. Saugus

Saugus High School’s Shortstop Colin Yeaman forces out West Ranch High School’s Ryan Farr and throws to first to complete the inning ending double-play.


West Ranch vs. Saugus

Saugus High School’s Mauricio Guardado (left) waits for the throw as West Ranch High School’s RJ Gordon scores.

No Comments for : Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League

    Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League

    60 mins ago
  • City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting

    City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting

    2 hours ago
  • TMU Expected to Move Classes Online

    TMU Expected to Move Classes Online

    2 hours ago
  • Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed

    Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed

    2 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors

    Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors

    3 hours ago
  • Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels

    Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels

    3 hours ago
  • MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended

    MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended

    6 hours ago
  • Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

    Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

    7 hours ago
  • COC: No In-Person Classes Starting Next Week

    COC: No In-Person Classes Starting Next Week

    7 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days

    Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.