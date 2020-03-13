Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League

Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.

West Ranch came away with a 9-2 win over Saugus and improved to 2-0 in league play. Luke St. Amand got the win for the Wildcats as Saugus’ Jon Bahr took the loss for Saugus.

Kevin Karzin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association, contributed photos from the game.

