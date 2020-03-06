[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 5
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete
Beale's Cut
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Dominates Saugus in League Opener
| Thursday, Mar 5, 2020
West Ranch Baseball
West Ranch High School’s Ryan Farr No. 5, can’t handle the throw as Saugus High School’s Keenan Egan No. 2 steals second base during the third inning at West Ranch. Egan would score Saugus’ only score later in the inning as West Ranch beat Saugus 7-1 to win the Foothill League opener.

 

West Ranch High School hosted Saugus High School in the Foothill League Season Opener Wednesday.

West Ranch took an early 2-0 lead and would not look back beating Saugus 7-1. West Ranch pitchers Scott Bauman and James Hepp combined for 12 strikeouts, holding Saugus to just three hits over seven innings. West Ranch improved to 3-5 (1-0) in league as Saugus fell to just 1-5 (0-1) in league play. Both teams play again Friday at Saugus.

Kevin Karzin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association, contributed photos from the game.

Saugus Baseball

Saugus High School pitcher Carson Knapp delivers a pitch during the third inning against West Ranch. Knapp in releif for starter Darren Davis lasted only the inning.

West Ranch Baseball

West Ranch High School’s shortstop Ryan Farr runs down a hit ball and makes the throw to first to end the second inning against Saugus High School at West Ranch.

West Ranch Baseball

West Ranch High School’s starting pitcher Scott Bauman, pitched 6 innings, giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 9 Saugus batters.
