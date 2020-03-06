Photo Gallery: West Ranch Dominates Saugus in League Opener

West Ranch High School’s Ryan Farr No. 5, can’t handle the throw as Saugus High School’s Keenan Egan No. 2 steals second base during the third inning at West Ranch. Egan would score Saugus’ only score later in the inning as West Ranch beat Saugus 7-1 to win the Foothill League opener.
West Ranch High School hosted Saugus High School in the Foothill League Season Opener Wednesday.
West Ranch took an early 2-0 lead and would not look back beating Saugus 7-1. West Ranch pitchers Scott Bauman and James Hepp combined for 12 strikeouts, holding Saugus to just three hits over seven innings. West Ranch improved to 3-5 (1-0) in league as Saugus fell to just 1-5 (0-1) in league play. Both teams play again Friday at Saugus.
Kevin Karzin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association, contributed photos from the game.
Saugus High School pitcher Carson Knapp delivers a pitch during the third inning against West Ranch. Knapp in releif for starter Darren Davis lasted only the inning.
West Ranch High School’s shortstop Ryan Farr runs down a hit ball and makes the throw to first to end the second inning against Saugus High School at West Ranch.
West Ranch High School’s starting pitcher Scott Bauman, pitched 6 innings, giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 9 Saugus batters.
The Board of Directors of the Newhall, Valencia & Stevenson Ranch branch of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) has announced the selection of Janet Banks Alexander as Regional Commissioner for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases for the county is now eleven.
SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, is fighting to see that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities obtain the services needed - and promised to them decades ago in the Lanterman Act.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the creation of a new Industry & Technology Council which will help bring together manufacturing, processing and technology companies with a strategic focus on pro-business advocacy for these business sectors.
BURBANK — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Thursday plans to close Interstate 5 in Burbank for 36 hours beginning at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and ending at 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
The annual SCV Man and Woman of the Year event in May recognizes big-hearted individuals who’ve given years of “sweat equity” to local charities that enrich the Santa Clarita Valley community by filling gaps in services that the government cannot and would not be expected to provide – everything from support for cancer patients and housing the homeless to mentoring women and young professionals and preserving our valley’s heritage.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.