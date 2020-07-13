PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gave water to a dog stuck in a hot car on a 100-degree day Sunday after seeing the dog's water bowl was empty.

A body has been found at Lake Piru in the search for Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."

As national retail stores once again temporarily close amid the latest COVID-19 spike, other businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are struggling to avoid closing their doors permanently.

While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.

Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.

Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.

Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.

Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been elected to serve as the president of the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals).

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.

Hart High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Lowe’s Corporation and SkillsUSA to help establish the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.

Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.

Saugus District Approves Racial, Educational Equity Resolution The Saugus Union School District governing board approved a resolution that would recognize the district’s commitment to educational and workplace equity in regards to race.

County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers Ahead of Triple Digit Weekend Temps With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, several public facilities located throughout the county, including one in Stevenson Ranch, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials Release Final Update on Soledad Fire Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced Friday they were issuing their final daily report on the Soledad Fire, as the incident is nearly contained.

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.