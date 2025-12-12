Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve

Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.

Visit Santa sitting in his regal, green wingback chair in front of a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree on the lower level near H&M. Drop off your letter to Santa in the mailbox nearby.

Professional photo packages start at $39.99.

To reduce wait times, families are strongly encouraged to make a reservation in advance of their visit.

While reservations are encouraged, they are not required; walk-up visits will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Guests making an advance reservation will receive a free personalized message from Santa before their visit.

In addition to paid professional photos, the center’s Santa set will also include a no-cost selfie opportunity featuring a 12-foot brown teddy bear wearing a red scarf sitting on a circular rug in front of a Christmas tree.

To see Santa’s availability or reserve time for a professional photo session, make your reservations here.

For more information visit www.valenciatowncenter.com/event/32602-photos-with-santa.

Valencia Town Center

24201 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

