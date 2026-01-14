Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2026–27 State Budget:

“Earlier today, the Governor previewed his initial budget proposal. While there are many months of Budget Committee hearings, providing many opportunities to dig in on the details, given the many risks around the market and changes in federal policy that could have significant impacts on the financial health of the state in the coming months, I appreciate the prudent approach to minimize both new investments and avoid cuts to critical programs. On initial look, I am grateful for a strong investment in our schools; however, I will be joining again with victim advocates to lead the fight for inclusion of Victims of Crime Act funds to make sure victim services organizations can continue to provide services to Californians who need help finding safety and healing.

Additionally, state agencies have been responding to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill disaster in our community for three years, directing the landfill operators to take action to halt the underground reaction as soon as possible. I’ve been meeting monthly with the responding agencies and seeing limitations to the response framework. Without a doubt, this has significantly impacted state staff resources and time, and this year it has come into even finer focus in the Governor’s proposed budget.

I’m grateful that the Governor’s proposed framework includes a position dedicated to coordinating the work between the many agencies responding to the crisis, as well as a position primarily responsible for community engagement and crisis communication to our friends and neighbors, who deserve a rapid response if conditions at the landfill pose a risk.

This investment also speaks to the critical importance of the Landfill Safety Act (AB 28), which I continue to work on this year. This legislation is important, not only to prevent other communities from suffering as those in Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita continue to, but to dissuade landfill operators who do not proactively prevent landfill fires or who ignore them and the impact our state budget, especially in such tight budget years.

I look forward to working with the administration and budget leadership as a member of the Budget Committee and Health Budget Subcommittee in the coming year to deliver for our community on issues of affordability, safety, housing and more.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District in Sacramento. California’s 40th Assembly District includes the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the northern San Ferando Valley.

