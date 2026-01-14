header image

January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026

Pilar SchiavoAssemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2026–27 State Budget:

“Earlier today, the Governor previewed his initial budget proposal. While there are many months of Budget Committee hearings, providing many opportunities to dig in on the details, given the many risks around the market and changes in federal policy that could have significant impacts on the financial health of the state in the coming months, I appreciate the prudent approach to minimize both new investments and avoid cuts to critical programs. On initial look, I am grateful for a strong investment in our schools; however, I will be joining again with victim advocates to lead the fight for inclusion of Victims of Crime Act funds to make sure victim services organizations can continue to provide services to Californians who need help finding safety and healing.

Additionally, state agencies have been responding to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill disaster in our community for three years, directing the landfill operators to take action to halt the underground reaction as soon as possible. I’ve been meeting monthly with the responding agencies and seeing limitations to the response framework. Without a doubt, this has significantly impacted state staff resources and time, and this year it has come into even finer focus in the Governor’s proposed budget.

I’m grateful that the Governor’s proposed framework includes a position dedicated to coordinating the work between the many agencies responding to the crisis, as well as a position primarily responsible for community engagement and crisis communication to our friends and neighbors, who deserve a rapid response if conditions at the landfill pose a risk.

This investment also speaks to the critical importance of the Landfill Safety Act (AB 28), which I continue to work on this year. This legislation is important, not only to prevent other communities from suffering as those in Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita continue to, but to dissuade landfill operators who do not proactively prevent landfill fires or who ignore them and the impact our state budget, especially in such tight budget years.

I look forward to working with the administration and budget leadership as a member of the Budget Committee and Health Budget Subcommittee in the coming year to deliver for our community on issues of affordability, safety, housing and more.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo represents the 40th Assembly District in Sacramento. California’s 40th Assembly District includes the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the northern San Ferando Valley.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Former CEO Charged with Embezzling $5.2M from The Painted Turtle Camp
The former CEO of The Painted Turtle in Lake Hughes, a nonprofit specialty camp for children with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions, has been charged with embezzling $5.2 million from the organization during his tenure from 2018-2025.
CalArts Ranks Among Top Graphic Design Schools in U.S.
Animation Career Review, an online resource for students researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design and related fields, has recognized the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in multiple categories in its recently released 2025 Graphic Design School Rankings.
Pilar Schiavo | California State Budget
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) released the following statement on Friday, Jan. 9 in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026–27 State Budget.
New Global Adventures 2026 Events
New Global Adventures, headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, has released its 2026 calendar of events.
Ryan Patrick Joins NewHydrogen as Senior Chemical Engineer
NewHydrogen, Inc., a Santa Clarita-based business and the developer of ThermoLoop, has announced the appointment of Ryan Patrick as Senior Chemical Engineer.
AV Medical Center Opens Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Antelope Valley Medical Center has expanded its pediatric services with the introduction of a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, designed to provide life-saving care for critically ill children.
Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge
The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.
CDPH Urges Vaccination, Timely Treatment as Influenza Cases Rise
The California Department of Public Health is alerting health care providers and the public that influenza activity and hospital admissions are increasing across the state.
SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
SCV Water Agency Board, USCV Joint Powers Meetings Canceled
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting and the Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority Regular Meeting, both previously scheduled for Jan. 20, have been canceled.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.
SCVNews.com