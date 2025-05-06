Pilot Self-Certification Program for Post-Fire Rebuilding

In a proactive move to accelerate recovery for communities devastated by the January 2025 wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Board Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to implement a Pilot Self-Certification Program for residential rebuilds.

The program will streamline the permitting process by allowing licensed professionals to self-certify that residential plans meet building code requirements, significantly reducing approval timelines while maintaining safety and accountability.

“Our residents can’t afford to wait months or even years to begin rebuilding their homes,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “This pilot program is about empowering qualified professionals, cutting red tape and putting families on a faster track to recovery, without compromising safety. It’s also about adapting to the scale of disaster we’ve experienced and implementing smart, proven solutions to meet this moment. Our county must remain responsive and pick up the pace of rebuilding with urgency and innovation.

The motion responds to the massive scale of destruction caused by the Eaton and Palisades Fires, which collectively damaged or destroyed more than 16,000 structures. The newly approved program will apply to properties within unincorporated Los Angeles County communities impacted by the fires, enabling fire-affected families to begin rebuilding their homes more quickly and efficiently.

The Department of Public Works must now design and implement the pilot program immediately and report back to the board within 120 days on its effectiveness and viability as a permanent solution that could apply to all unincorporated areas in the county.

The supervisors’ motion also directs the county’s chief executive officer to submit a separate report in 30 days on the feasibility of waiving permitting fees in light of cost-saving efficiencies achieved through self-certification and AI-driven approval software already deployed.

“As families face the daunting task of rebuilding, every dollar counts,” said Barger. “Waiving certain permit fees is a practical and compassionate step we can take to ease the financial burden on fire survivors. Thanks to new efficiencies, including AI-assisted plan check tools, we have an opportunity to streamline the process and pass cost savings directly to the people who need them most.”

Like this: Like Loading...