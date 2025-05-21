header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
| Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Teens stretching in the Functional Training Room

For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom, disrupted eating habits and increased screen time without the school routine, contributing to anxiety and depression. That’s why, for a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting Santa Clarita Valley high school students ages 14 – 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.

Pre-registration is open now and goes through May 31 with registration and club access running from June 1 – Aug. 31.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass allows Santa Clarita Valley teens the opportunity to prioritize their mental and physical wellness goals and create a routine during a critical time when schools aren’t able to provide structure.

Since launching the program in 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300M in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program has helped millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities.

To better understand what today’s teens are experiencing Planet Fitness conducted a nationwide study, revealing the following key insights:

Mental Health is a Major Concern: 66 percent of parents are concerned about their teen’s well-being and stress levels and 72 percent of parents believe that consistent exercise can improve their teen’s mental wellness. Unfortunately, around three in five teens report their stress and anxiety are not improving and getting worse as they get older.

Working Out is a Solution: Encouragingly, 90 percent of teens say exercise helps them feel happy, with 88 percent noting improved mood after exercise.

Exercise is More Than Physical Health: Teens believe physical activity helps deal with emotional ups and downs of being a teenager, 93 percent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges.

Screen Time is Consuming: 81 percent of teens acknowledge that social media and video games take up a significant portion of their day. In fact, nearly four in five teens report that avoiding social media is helpful.

Summer Brings a Fitness Slump: 50 percent of teens report that their fitness levels tend to decline when school is out for summer break.

“At Planet Fitness, we offer a high value experience to both our members and High School Summer Pass participants in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment where everyone can get a great workout,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. “With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we’re providing teens with the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone.”

High schoolers and their parents can visit PlanetFitness.com/summerpass to register for the program before gaining club access starting Saturday, June 1.

Teens exercising on Treadmills
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-20-2025 Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
05-20-2025 June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
05-19-2025 Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
05-15-2025 Backpack Drive for Students in Need Donations Accepted Through July 31
05-14-2025 WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First Among Cities with Largest Debt Decreases
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Fifty nine spring student athletes from The Master's University have been listed as Scholar Athletes by the NAIA.
NAIA Recognizes TMU Scholar Athletes
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo camped outside this past weekend for 24 hours next to the 90-acre underground fire at Chiquita Canyon Landfill to shine a light on the ongoing public health impacts harming families across Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita.
Schiavo Camps Overnight Near Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Demand Action
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, onetime Placerita Canyon property owner and great-granddaughter of Placerita homesteader Frank Walker, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 21-22.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to help shape the next decade of arts in the community.
May 20: Shape the Future of the Arts at the 2035 Arts Plan Town Hall
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
Santa Clarita Valley Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, has announced that the 2025 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Jade Meichtry.
Jade Meichtry Named Recipient of SCV Water Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
Online registration will begin Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21 for classes offered by the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department featured in the summer edition of the Santa Clarita "Seasons" magazine.
May 20-21: Online Registration Opens for City ‘Seasons’ Summer Classes
SCVNews.com