Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program

For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom, disrupted eating habits and increased screen time without the school routine, contributing to anxiety and depression. That’s why, for a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting Santa Clarita Valley high school students ages 14 – 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.

Pre-registration is open now and goes through May 31 with registration and club access running from June 1 – Aug. 31.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass allows Santa Clarita Valley teens the opportunity to prioritize their mental and physical wellness goals and create a routine during a critical time when schools aren’t able to provide structure.

Since launching the program in 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300M in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.

Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program has helped millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities.

To better understand what today’s teens are experiencing Planet Fitness conducted a nationwide study, revealing the following key insights:

Mental Health is a Major Concern: 66 percent of parents are concerned about their teen’s well-being and stress levels and 72 percent of parents believe that consistent exercise can improve their teen’s mental wellness. Unfortunately, around three in five teens report their stress and anxiety are not improving and getting worse as they get older.

Working Out is a Solution: Encouragingly, 90 percent of teens say exercise helps them feel happy, with 88 percent noting improved mood after exercise.

Exercise is More Than Physical Health: Teens believe physical activity helps deal with emotional ups and downs of being a teenager, 93 percent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges.

Screen Time is Consuming: 81 percent of teens acknowledge that social media and video games take up a significant portion of their day. In fact, nearly four in five teens report that avoiding social media is helpful.

Summer Brings a Fitness Slump: 50 percent of teens report that their fitness levels tend to decline when school is out for summer break.

“At Planet Fitness, we offer a high value experience to both our members and High School Summer Pass participants in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment where everyone can get a great workout,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. “With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we’re providing teens with the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone.”

High schoolers and their parents can visit PlanetFitness.com/summerpass to register for the program before gaining club access starting Saturday, June 1.

