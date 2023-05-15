Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
1. Shadowbox Studios Project

Request for the development of full-service film and television studio campus consisting of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five level) parking structure and a surface parking lot.

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Architectural Site Plan
b. Arch Street Lane Design
c. Lighting Design Criteria
d. Oak Narrative
e. Oak Tree Map
f. Oak Tree 1
g. Applicant Community Outreach Summary
h. Public Comments
PUBLIC HEARINGS
2. Time Extension for the Canyon Brook Project (Vesting Tentative Map 68601)

A two-year time extension request for Vesting Tentative Tract Map (VTM) 68601 (Master Case 23-041), which was originally approved by the Planning Commission on November 17, 2009. The approved subdivision site is located at the terminus of Oak Spring Canyon Road, identified as Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 2837-001-016.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-06
b. VTM 68601
c. Aerial Zoning Map
d. VTM 68601 – Original Approval
e. Public Notice
3. Soledad Medical Office Condo Conversion

For approval of Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) 84056. The proposed TPM permit the creation of up to eight commercial condominium/airspace units associated with an existing, approximately 20,000 square-foot, two-story medical office building.

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-05
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Tentative PM 84056
d. Aerial and Zoning Map
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Hearing Notice
4. Wildwood Canyon Hillside Review – MC22-150

A request to construct a new two-story, single-family residence, an attached garage, covered patio, porch, and other associated improvements on the subject property, a vacant lot. The request includes an Administrative Permit, a Hillside Development Review, and an Oak Tree Permit
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P23-07
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Maps
d. Site Plan
e. Elevations and Renderings
f. Google Street View
g. Oak Tree Map
h. Public Comment
i. Notice of Exemption
j. Public Notice
