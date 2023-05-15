Request for the development of full-service film and television studio campus consisting of approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five level) parking structure and a surface parking lot.
A two-year time extension request for Vesting Tentative Tract Map (VTM) 68601 (Master Case 23-041), which was originally approved by the Planning Commission on November 17, 2009. The approved subdivision site is located at the terminus of Oak Spring Canyon Road, identified as Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 2837-001-016.
For approval of Tentative Parcel Map (TPM) 84056. The proposed TPM permit the creation of up to eight commercial condominium/airspace units associated with an existing, approximately 20,000 square-foot, two-story medical office building.
A request to construct a new two-story, single-family residence, an attached garage, covered patio, porch, and other associated improvements on the subject property, a vacant lot. The request includes an Administrative Permit, a Hillside Development Review, and an Oak Tree Permit
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
The SCV Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
