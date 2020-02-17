Planning Commission February 18 Agenda: Proposed Master’s University Subdivision

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the February 18 agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing on a possible two-year time extension for a proposed subdivision of The Master’s University property.

The subdivision would create various college campus lots, a residential lot and open space lots, generally located at 21726 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall, per Tentative Tract Map 66503. If approved Tuesday, a two-year extension would extend the expiration date to January 13, 2022.

Background

On January 13, 2009, the City Council approved TTM 66503, consisting of a subdivision that would subdivide The Master’s University property to create various lots including: several college campus lots; a residential lot for 42 single-family condominium units; open space lots; homeowners’ association lots; a private street lot, and a water quality basin lot.

The approved TTM was a component of the Master’s University Master Plan project that included the following components:

▪ Master Plan approval allowing incremental development of the campus to include up to 240,000 square feet of new and expanded buildings;

▪ Extensions of Dockweiler Drive (0.64 mile) and Deputy Jake Drive (0.5 mile);

▪ TTM 66503 for the subdivision of the Master’s University property and 42 single-family residential condominium units; and

▪ Dedication of 21 acres of open space to the City of Santa Clarita.

As part of this project approval, the City Council certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared for the Master’s University Master Plan project.

On January 8, 2019, the City Council approved a 10-year time extension (Resolution 19-3) to the approved Master’s University Master Plan, extending the life of the Master Plan to January 13, 2029.

Since the original expiration date of January 13, 2011 for TTM 66503, new laws related to the Subdivision Map Act were enacted that granted automatic extensions to unexpired tentative maps. In addition to these automatic extensions, the Director of Community Development approved a one-year time extension on January 10, 2017 and the Planning Commission approved a two-year time extension on January 16, 2018.

On December 12, 2019, an application was submitted for a two-year time extension to TTM 66503, prior to the expiration date of January 13, 2020. Per Section 66452.6(e) of the Subdivision Map Act, submittal of an application for this time extension automatically grants a 60-day extension, extending the expiration date to March 14, 2020.

TTM 66503 is eligible for up to an additional four years of time extensions, subject to Planning Commission review and approval.

The February 18 meeting is set for Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the complete February 18 agenda online, click here.