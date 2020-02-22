[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
| Friday, Feb 21, 2020
proposed subdivision - the master's university

A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners held a public hearing and voted unanimously to approve an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2022, for the subdivision of the property via tentative tract map 66503, which the City Council originally approved just over 11 years ago.

A tentative tract map is a process used to divide real property into smaller lots and approval “is a significant milestone in the development process and is a point at which much of uncertainty regarding the project has been removed,” according to the California Department of Real Estate.

“This is a procedural time extension for a tentative tract map to implement, what we call, ‘the next phase’ or ‘the major phase’ of the campus expansion,” said Dennis Hardgrave, TMU’s land planning consultant. “We look forward to moving ahead in the next two years and seeing some big progress on this project finally.”

The subdivision site, generally located at 21726 Placerita Canyon Road, would section the property to create various lots including multiple college campus lots, a residential lot for 42 single-family condominium units, open space lots, homeowners’ association lots, a private street lot and a water quality basin lot, according to a city staff report.

The map was part of TMU’s master plan project that included other work, including incremental development of the campus by up to 240,000 square feet of new and expanded buildings, extensions of Dockweiler Drive and Deputy Jake Drive and the dedication of 21 acres of open space to the city. These components, including the Dockweiler Drive extension, are still under review or underway.

In January 2019, the City Council approved a 10-year time extension of the master plan, which is now set to expire on Jan. 13, 2029, according to James Chow, a city senior planner.

The tentative tract map of TMU’s subdivision, which had an original expiration date of January 2011, has come a long way following automatic extensions as a result of new laws related to the Subdivision Map Act. In 2017, it received a one-year extension, and a two-year extension in 2018, according to a time extension timeline provided by the city.

After several time extensions, Hardgrave said he believes now is the right time for the project to pick up momentum.

“The market has changed and a lot of things are aligning now so we’re confident that this is a good season for us to move ahead,” he said.

The tentative tract map is eligible for an additional two-year extension to expire on Jan. 13, 2024, pursuant to the Subdivision Map Act, which would require approval from the Planning Commission.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision

Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
Friday, Feb 21, 2020
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester

COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
FULL STORY...

Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC

Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.
FULL STORY...

USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K

USC to Offer Free Tuition for Families Earning Less Than $80K
Thursday, Feb 20, 2020
President Carol L. Folt announced Thursday, two new policies to make a USC undergraduate education more affordable for those who most need financial assistance.
FULL STORY...

COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant

COC Receives $400K Mental Health Grant
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go. TMU's Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack....
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California's 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
A temporary ban on new restaurant drive-thrus citywide could extend through January 2021 should the Santa Clarita City Council approve an urgency ordinance Tuesday.
City Council May Extend Ban on New Restaurant Drive-thrus
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
On March 4, California health clinics funded by federal grant dollars under the Title X family planning program must physically and financially sever abortion from the rest of their services under an abortion funding rule issued by the Health and Human Services Department.
California Asks Federal Judge to Block New Abortion Funding Rule
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Taking aim at new Trump administration water rules that allow farmers to use more water from the state’s largest rivers, California claimed in a federal lawsuit Thursday that the rules fail to protect endangered fish species.
California Sues Trump Administration Over New Federal Water Rules
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man and woman on multiple charges in Canyon Country late Monday night, officials reported Friday afternoon.
Deputies Arrest Couple in Canyon Country on Multiple Charges
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
The Lady Cougars defeated host Antelope Valley College 8-1 on Tuesday to pick up its third Western State Conference (WSC) victory.
Lady Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley in 3rd WSC Win
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
Saugus girls basketball’s 45-43 loss to Fairmont Prep in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA quarterfinals was a game of seconds.
Historic Lady Cents Basketball Season Comes to Heartbreaking End
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office has scheduled free financial aid application workshops throughout the Spring 2020 semester for students at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
COC Offering Free Financial Aid Workshops Throughout Spring Semester
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has received a multi-year grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to implement an innovative artist development initiative to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of public art in LA County.
County Arts & Culture Investing New $1.75M Grant to Increase Diversity, Inclusion
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Veg Fest, Santa Clarita’s first-ever plant & planet-friendly festival, just announced that the local WiSH Education Foundation will be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this year’s event.
WiSH Education Foundation Named Veg Fest’s 2020 Beneficiary
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday a historic $18.8 million settlement with Time Warner Cable LLC on behalf of more than 170,000 consumers throughout California who paid for internet speeds they did not receive.
District Attorney’s Office Reaches Historic $18.8M Settlement with Time Warner
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
A patient under the age of 18 in Saugus was transported via helicopter for medical treatment on Thursday afternoon.
Child Airlifted After Reportedly Suffering Seizure
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
After a man allegedly fled an enforcement stop Wednesday night that resulted in a car fire south of Calgrove Boulevard, he was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest, causing injury.
New York Resident Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing I5 Enforcement Stop
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Taylor Kellstrom, a Santa Clarita resident and RE/MAX realtor, will be running the Los Angeles Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA).
SCV Realtor Running in LA Marathon for Children’s Hospital
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
For 11 straight days, College of the Canyons will operate an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the upcoming Presidential Primary.
Los Angeles County Vote Center Coming to COC
%d bloggers like this: