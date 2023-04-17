Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 17, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.

The Commission is expected to discuss the proposed Shadowbox Studios project, a full-service film and television studio, at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and 13th Street, which will consist of “approximately 1.3 million square feet, including 19 sound stages, a two-story production support warehouse building, three-story office building, catering facilities, as well as a four-story (five level) parking structure and a surface parking lot,” according to the agenda.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

The agenda is available in its entirety below.

