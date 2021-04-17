Planning Commission to Consider Subdivision Request

The owner of a shopping center at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street will seek the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s approval Tuesday to subdivide the lot from three parcels to eight.

Lyons Station Center is a 2.2-acre property with a parking lot and 28,010 square feet of commercial space across five buildings housing a variety of businesses, including a 7-Eleven, Korean barbecue restaurant, dental office, staffing agency, massage services, professional offices, boba store, hair salon, nail salon, Popeyes and Baskin Robbins.

CP Lyons Station SC, LLC, applied to subdivide the property in June 2019 and the city deemed the application completed in July of the same year, according to a city report. As part of this application, the applicant did not propose any construction to the shopping center, which was first approved by Los Angeles County in 1977.

The Lyons Station Center subdivision request is the only public hearing on the Planning Commission’s Tuesday agenda.

