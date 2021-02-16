header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
| Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
City Hall

Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.

Commissioners are expected to hold two public hearings for the proposed Metro Walk Specific Plan, a multi-family residential and plaza project; and the Health Care Facility project for senior living.

Metro Walk

Developer Blumax Santa Clarita LLC is looking to build 498 residential units within four planning areas across 20 acres of land located at the southeastern corner of Lost Canyon Road and Harriman Drive, which is south of the Vista Canyon development and northwest of the Metrolink rail line, according to the project description.

The development would include the near-500 units via a variety of housing options: market-rate apartments, market-rate senior apartments, deed-restricted affordable senior apartments and for-sale townhomes. The market-rate units would be within four-story buildings organized around a central courtyard. Affordable senior units would be one-bedroom units at about 65% area median income, while the townhomes would range between two- and three-bedroom units each with garages.

“Each planning area would include common open space areas and private recreational amenities. An approximately 0.93-acre portion of the site would be improved with a publicly accessible park adjacent to the future Metrolink rail line station,” according to the project proposal.

If approved by commissioners and the City Council, the project would receive a zone change from “business park” to “specific plan,” to allow for the subdivision of the property for residential ownership purposes.

Health Care Facility

This project would consist of a near-62-000-square-foot senior-living facility with 83 units of independent, assisted living and memory care units located on the west side of Sierra Highway and south of Newhall Avenue, according to the project description.

In total, the building would be made up of 20 studio memory care units; 51 one-bedroom independent/assisted living units; and three, two-bedroom independent/assisted living units. Traffic would access the site through an existing driveway on Sierra Highway and a new driveway from the existing one.

Of the six levels proposed, five would be above ground and one would be subterranean. The site would also include resident parking spaces, bike storage, a front entrance lobby with a covered porch, mailroom, office space, kitchen, common areas and dining facilities.

The developer is requesting a series of permits, including a ridgeline alteration permit for the construction.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the public can watch live via santa-clarita.com/agendas.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments

Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.
FULL STORY...

City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal

City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Saturday, Feb 13, 2021
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
FULL STORY...

City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones

City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
FULL STORY...

Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies

Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
FULL STORY...

GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service

GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Urges Residents to Keep Using Masks, Distancing to Fight COVID-19
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
California will expand vaccine eligibility to an estimated 6 million residents under the age of 65 with severe disabilities and underlying conditions beginning next month.
California Will Expand Vaccine to Millions With Severe Disabilities
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to voice opposition to a Metro study looking into the implementation of a freeway toll program.
City Council Opposes Toll Road Proposal
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
%d bloggers like this: