Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
| Monday, Oct 5, 2020
bouquet canyon project

Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.

The 74.66-acre housing project, proposed by developer Bouquet Canyon Project Owner LLC, consists of attached and detached two-story, for-sale homes with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails and recreation areas.

The proposed site is located in Saugus on the east side of Bouquet Canyon Road and south of Copper Hill Drive, according to the project description. The proposal also suggests closing off a section of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Pam and Hob courts, as well as the construction of a new alignment of the road and extending Copper Hill Drive.

Tuesday’s meeting will offer a look at the latest changes, which range from design to draft environmental review project alternatives, following concerns raised by commissioners and the public since the project’s introduction before the Planning Commission in June.

One of those alternatives, for example, proposes a modified site plan that would reduce grading of the ridgeline and hillside on the western side of the site, as well as reduce aesthetic, air quality and soil impacts, but, “It would result in increased building heights from two-story to two- and three-story attached dwelling units in all planning areas due to a loss of development areas in order to meet the proposed unit count and reduce the range of housing types,” according to the project description.

Another alternative would relocate some of the homes to avoid clusters of oak trees and preserve the entirety of Bouquet Creek, but this option has not fully analyzed the hydrological impacts of leaving the entire existing floodplain and doesn’t meet all of the project objectives, a city agenda report read.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, city staff received 109 emails, letters and comments from the community, of which 51 were in opposition, 30 in support and nine neutral.

Those who voiced support highlighted a need for housing amid the statewide housing crisis, roadway improvements and amenities the project is proposing. Among those in support was Poole & Shaffery attorney Brian Koegle, who commented as a resident of the area.

“With the housing count, reconfiguration of Bouquet Canyon Road and community recreational areas, the development follows our city’s vision for smart development, and provides for much-needed inventory of homes for the families of our community,” he said, highlighting the project size reduction from 450 three-story homes to 375 two-story units.

To view the project site plan and additional information, click here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 21 new deaths and 1,324 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 25th COVID-19 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's total deaths to 64.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 64th SCV Death, 39 Local Cases; Widespread Transmission Continues
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire in Newhall Friday afternoon as law enforcement officials searched for a possible arsonist in connection to the incident.
Small Blaze Doused off Railroad Ave. in Newhall, Possible Arsonist Sought
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita residents can help keep the city green by participating in California Rideshare Week from October 5-9.
Oct. 5-9: Win Prizes During Rideshare Week in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
Celebrating October's designation as National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Santa Clarita will host its free 2020 Artober arts and humanities festivities events virtually throughout the month.
Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Virtual ARTober Events
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
In his monthly message for October 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights results of the city's 2020 public opinion survey about the quality of life in our community.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Survey Rates Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
The son of a teen mother who married a man who turned out to be a pedophile, human trafficking survivor Jerome Elam remembers when, as a 5-year-old, his stepfather made him the “property” of a pedophile ring.
Human Trafficking Survivor Urges Victims to Speak Up, Raise Awareness
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
The city of Santa Clarita's 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Elections in three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have been canceled by Los Angeles County due to school board candidates running unopposed.
School Board Elections in 3 SCV Districts Canceled
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, the gap in voter registration between Democrats and Republicans in the 25th Congressional District has steadily increased over the past four years, newly released figures showed.
Secretary of State Releases Latest Voter Registration Tallies
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
A day before the third anniversary of the Route 91 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an $800 million settlement from MGM Resorts International and their insurers was announced for more than 4,000 victims and their families.
SCV Law Firm Comments on $800M Settlement in Route 91 Shooting
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a first-in-the-nation law to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery to the Black community through a state-based task force.
Newsom Signs First-in-Nation Bill to Study Reparations for Slavery
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
