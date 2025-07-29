Planning for the Future: Town Hall Highlights Aging with Dignity

Getting older can be challenging, but with planning, building a support team, and taking advantage of free services, you can maintain your quality of life.

Those were among the messages at “The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser,” a public forum aimed at educating the public on the wide variety of free services available to help them as they age. It was held on July 17, 2025, at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale and was hosted by the California Department of Aging and ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The town hall emphasized the importance of preparation and community connection in promoting healthy, independent aging.

The event aimed to educate the public on a wide variety of topics relevant to the viewing audience, who were given the opportunity to submit questions in advance. Many of those questions were posed to the panelists during the discussion.

Panelists included Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department (AD); Barbra McLendon, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles Senior Director for Public Policy; Dr. Donna Benton, Director of the Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center (LACRC); and Susan DeMarois, Director of the California Department of Aging.

ABC7 News Anchorman Marc Brown served as moderator. ABC7’s Chief Meteorologist Dallas Raines welcomed the in-person audience and TV viewers to the event.

Panelists covered a wide variety of issues, including retirement, dementia, elder abuse, staying active, and avoiding isolation, while highlighting free services available to help older adults and their families manage these challenges.

Brown began the discussion by asking panelists what people often fail to anticipate as they grow older. “People want to live at home independently, in their community,” DeMarois said. “But often they haven’t put in place a plan of care with advanced planning items, whether it’s their housing, caregiving situation, finances, or advance directives for healthcare.”

Another demographic factor impacting retirement is the shrinking of family size and the increased mobility of families.

Planning is key to making sure retirement is enjoyable and does not lead to social isolation, Dr. Trejo said.

Among her recommendations, Dr. Trejo advised: “I would encourage everyone to consider volunteering or doing an activity that gives you joy. Retirement isn’t an ending, it’s a beginning.”

Dr. Benton added that isolation harms both physical and mental health. Engaging in something you’re passionate about, reaching out, and talking with others can help you avoid isolation and loneliness.

Many people assume Medicare covers all service needs, but it does not, panelists noted. “Out-of-pocket expenses can be reduced,” Dr. Benton said, “by looking for discounts and using free services offered by her organization and others.” If you’re having trouble finding those services, call the Los Angeles County information line at 211 or visit 211la.org.

Among the topics covered was the impact of dementia and the potential for abuse as people age.

Dealing with Dementia

The challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia were a priority for both the audience and the panel.

“There are steps you can take to reduce your chances of developing cognitive impairment later in life,” McLendon said. “Work with your doctor to keep your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check. Also, consult your doctor about your diet; you may need to eat more fruits, vegetables, and grains.”

“I encourage everybody to look to your communities, your senior centers, your parks, and find out what they’re offering. You may be really surprised at what amazing programming is taking place in some of those locations,” Dr. Trejo said.

McLendon and Dr. Trejo stressed the importance of consulting your doctor, as there could be other issues causing problems. Many of the symptoms of confusion and disorientation that we associate with dementia are also signs of other conditions that are treatable and reversible.

DeMarois noted that both UCLA and USC have state-funded Alzheimer’s disease research centers that provide diagnostic and treatment services—free of charge.

For those caring for someone with dementia, the audience was reminded to reach out to organizations like Dr. Benton’s USC-based Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center (LACRC) for support.

On Elder Abuse

Another topic of discussion was elder abuse, which affects 1 in 10 older adults.

Dr. Trejo encouraged anyone with concerns about potential abuse to report it.

An attendee from North Hollywood, reflecting on her experience caring for her late mother, shared: “I never knew those free services existed… I feel a little more grounded knowing that I can go directly to them, look at their resources, and get better answers for myself as I grow older. I wish I knew then what I know now.”

Another audience member said: “It’s kind of overwhelming. I love the idea that I’m going to be able to go online and, if I have questions, whether it’s cognitive issues or funding for certain things that I’m going to need, that there are places I can go. I can do research and find out if I’m doing the right thing for myself.”

Informing Seniors

When asked about the recently passed budget bill in Washington, panelists said they are keeping an eye on how it may affect their services. They urged the audience to be advocates and let members of Congress know when critical services are at risk of being cut.

DeMarois said the town hall, one of three taking place this summer, is part of her department’s effort to raise awareness about services available to older Californians.

“We have a little over nine million people in California who are 60 and older,” DeMarois said in an interview after the town hall. “We hear regularly that they don’t know where to go, they don’t know what services are available. We are trying everything to get the word out. This is a really strong partnership because ABC7 has a long reach, and they are so well known and respected in L.A. We know older adults watch television and they watch network TV.”

You can watch a replay of the town hall and find links to services here:

abc7.com/post/california-department-aging-town-hall/16864918/

For more information about services in the Los Angeles region and the Aging & Disabilities Department, call 211.

California Aging Resources

California Department of Aging – (800) 510-2020, available weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

California Caregiver Resource Centers www.caregivercalifornia.org

National Center on Elder Abuse https://ncea.acl.gov/home#gsc.tab=0.

Los Angeles Area Aging Resources

L.A. County Aging & Disabilities Department – Dial 211

https://lacounty.gov/residents/older-adults/

LA County Transportation Hotline – (888) 863-7411

Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center – (800) 540-4442

