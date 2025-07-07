Plastic Free July Challenge

The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

Reducing the use of single-use plastics helps decrease litter that pollutes our land and waterways and also helps minimize waste that ultimately ends up in the landfills. One of the best ways we can all make a difference is to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics in our daily lives, but that change takes effort and time. That’s why the entire month of #PlasticFreeJuly exists. Check out the tips and tricks below to find small changes you can make to help protect your environment:

Avoid using plastic bags to bag your recyclables before placing them in your recycling cart. “Free your Recycling” and leave your recyclables loose in the cart. Bagged recycling often ends up in the landfill.

In your workplace or at home, use ceramic mugs and plates or compostable paper cups and plates instead of disposable plastic food ware.

Ditch one-time plastic utensils and use metal, bamboo, or sturdy reusable/washable plastic utensils. Consider carrying these in a cloth case so you always have them when you need them.

Switch to reusable coffee pods with fresh ground coffee as an alternative to disposable coffee pods.

Use cloth bags for groceries instead of single-use plastic bags. That goes for produce too. If you do have an accumulation of plastic bags at home, give them a second life by using them to bag your food waste before placing in your green organics container.

Participate in Community Supported Agriculture subscription box programs that offer local produce, eggs, herbs and organic items, with little to no single-use plastic used for transportation.

Pack a lunch or leftovers in reusable food storage bags or containers that can be washed and used multiple times.

Support local restaurants that use to-go containers that are recyclable or compostable instead of foam based.

Try using cloth diapers instead of standard disposable diapers.

In addition to bettering the environment and our community, making these changes can help you save money by avoiding items that go in the trash after a single use. Are you convinced to take the challenge? Visit plasticfreejuly.com to find sustainable alternatives and read stories about how participants worldwide are pledging to avoid using plastic. There’s even a helpful quiz to set you up for success. Together, we can make a difference in Santa Clarita and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...