Plum Canyon Park Officially Open

The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.

Mayor Cameron Smyth was joined by council members and Park Commissioners in a small ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the latest park opening.

Plum Canyon Park is perched between the new Plum Canyon and Skyline Ranch residential communities along Skyline Ranch Road. The park is a part of the 3,118 acres of land that were annexed to the City of Santa Clarita in 2018. Construction of the area was a joint effort between Toll Brothers, Los Angeles County and City staff. Amenities in the new park include a baseball field, basketball court, playground, three fitness zones, walkways, shaded seating areas and a trailhead that will connect to a Los Angeles County trail in the near future.

At this time, visitors and residents may take advantage of the walkways and amazing views at the park. However, the playground, baseball field, basketball court and fitness equipment remain closed to the public until Los Angeles County COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

For more information about Plum Canyon Park, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Parks Manager, Susan Nelson, at snelson@santa-clarita.com.