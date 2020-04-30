Polka Dot Roadshow Accepting Applications

The Polka Dot Roadshow, a mercantile and art fair held in Santa Clarita, has opened its applications early. Payments can be sent in anytime between Friday, May 1, through Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

The Polka Dot Roadshow 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Roadshow supports Southern California’s local craft talent and focuses on providing a variety of handmade sellers that offer unique, fun, quality and handmade products.

The group is looking for the newest, hippest and freshest products. It is not accepting multi-level marketing/direct sales applications at this time.

You can also contact the group at info@thepolkadotroadshow.com.