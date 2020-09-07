Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires

Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke to hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Labor Day, as nearby fires brought poor air quality to the area.

The Bobcat Fire, burning in the Angeles National Forest southeast of the SCV, grew to 4,871 acres overnight after sparking on Sunday afternoon.

Soot and ash traveling to surrounding areas prompted a smoke advisory Monday, warning residents of the dangers that can come from excessively breathing in an unhealthy level of smoke.

The poor air quality has been caused by a combination of ground-level ozone caused by the high heat and smoke from the ongoing wildfires, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The advisory warns residents, especially children and those with underlying conditions, to limit their outdoor activities as much as possible and stay indoors.

Residents who smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire should limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter and avoiding vigorous physical activity.