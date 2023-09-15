‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Embracing the fusion of art and pop culture, this display welcomes the community to explore a dynamic, ever-evolving landscape through the eyes of gifted exhibiting artists. The artwork pays homage to the diverse facets of popular culture, spanning from iconic comic book characters to beloved musicians. Each composition captures the essence and nostalgia of pop culture movements, providing viewers with a vibrant visual experience.

The “Pop Culture” exhibition invites everyone to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of colors, textures and style, bridging the gap between art and the contemporary zeitgeist. It is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring influence and power of pop culture.

Please join the city on the evening of Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the First Floor Gallery, to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind these original pieces. Enjoy light refreshments and live music by Manak Khamvongsa throughout the evening.

To learn more about “Pop Culture” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.

