Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve will host two days of volunteer training Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must attend both training days.

Volunteers are needed for the upcoming poppy bloom season. Duties include staffing the visitor center and gift shop, walking the trails and/or leading tours. Volunteers working inside the visitor center must provide proof of vaccination. Masks are required indoors for all staff, volunteers and visitors.

Volunteers may range in age from student to senior citizen and no experience or prior knowledge is required. Volunteers must have a positive, friendly attitude, be interested in learning about natural and cultural history and enjoy meeting people from around the world. New volunteers must pass a background check.

The peak season is from March 1 to May 8. Volunteers are requested to work a minimum average of 8 hours/two shifts per month. Scheduling is flexible.

Call (661) 753-6233 or email Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov for more information and to sign up for the training.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, 15101 Lancaster Road, Lancaster, CA 93536. Directions: From State route 14, go west off the Avenue I exit and continue 15 miles. Avenue I turns into Lancaster Road. The poppy reserve is on the right. From State route 138, go south on 170th Street West and left on Lancaster Road. The reserve is on the left.

