Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”

Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, won the People’s Choice Award at Werks Reunion on Aug. 19.

The vehicle was unveiled at the event, as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge. The build started with chassis 161 of only 246 road-going Targa models in the US and is powered by a modified 2.7L naturally-aspirated flat-six engine The modified flat-six features larger 92mm cylinders (compared to the factory 90mm cylinders), producing 180 horsepower.

The brakes are upgraded OEM 986 Porsche Boxster units, a rear-seat delete saves weight and the steering was restored with new seals and gaskets. This is Galpin’s second year in a row winning the award.

The car retains its Targa top, but features a ducktail spoiler from the 1973 Carrera. The exterior color was changed to Lime Green, an iconic color of Porsche cars from the 1970s. The custom-built roll cage adds safety and stability to the vehicle (also painted in Lime Green) along ‘70s-inspired stripes were added to the car and rollbar.

“It’s an honor to participate again in the Porsche Classic Restoration challenge and there was no shortage of inspiration this year,” said Beau Boeckmann, President and Chief Operating Officer for Galpin Motors. “Our goal with this Targa was to build something that was modified like it might be in period with just the right amount of modern touches and performance. We can’t wait to spend some time in the dirt with it.”

Suspension upgrades include a Stage 4 Elephant Racing Safari System combined with hollow RSR sway bars, coilovers by MCS and upgraded BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires.

Lighting has been upgraded with a TRE lightbar fixed to the custom front bumper and skidplate . The interior has been outfitted with orange leather, a completely re-done climate control system using OEM components and a custom audio system with Porsche’s original classic radio upgraded with navigation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...